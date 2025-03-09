Cheltenham Festival Tips: Daryl Carter's five best bets include 7/1 Gold Cup pick

Cheltenham Day 1 Superboost

Last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winning combination, Henry de Bromhead and Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore, have another good chance of landing the Cheltenham Festival curtain raiser with the lightly raced Workahead.

Ballyburn is the best bet of the week at very generous odds in the Brown Advisory. This horse will be competing in a Gold Cup next year, and his destiny has always been to be a staying chaser. He has a perfect blend of speed and stamina, and he is not getting enough credit following the defeat to Sir Gino at Kempton this year.

That he managed to keep tabs on Nicky Henderson's star novice chaser over 2m on fast ground is testament to his brilliant raw ability. Now tackling his optimum distance, and against many inferior rivals, he has to rate NAP material.

Jonbon is being beaten up all over the Cheltenham Preview circuit, but no one can give a solid reason to take him on.

He has a perfectly fine course record and is the best two-mile chaser around. There's no reason to go against him, especially as he faces inferior rivals and no improvers. This is Jonbon's time to get a deserved Cheltenham victory.

His price is short enough, but there's a good reason why. He has looked outstanding in two outings over hurdles, and the unbeaten Willie Mullins runner will relish a strongly-run Supreme Novice Hurdle.

He is so far above the bulk of this field that it's impossible to ignore his claims, whether from a speed figure standpoint or a form read. He will get punters off to a great start.

Inothewayurthinkin will be supplemented for the Gold Cup, and he would rate a cracking bet likely around the 7/18.00 mark. Gavin Cromwell's runner showed up nicely with a seasonal best effort at Leopardstown in February but ended up poorly placed in a slow run event dictated by Galopin Des Champs.

He came home under minimal pressure, protecting his handicap mark for a Grand National. He will get a race run to suit himself much better at Cheltenham, and the 2024 Kim Muir winner has yet to show his best. When he is fully unleashed, he will show his true colours. This is a machine and, arriving on an upward curve, he is a significant threat to the favourite's bid for a third Gold Cup.

Kopeck De Mee has been handed his French rating of 136 despite that form working out tremendously well, and he looks like a well-handicapped horse on the balance of the evidence.

The improvement in the move to Willie Mullins is factored in, and he should be difficult to beat if replicating his form from France.