Cheltenham Festival Tips: Daryl Carter's five best bets include 7/1 Gold Cup pick
Daryl Carter discusses his five best bets at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, headed by his NAP of the week...
-
Ballyburn the NAP of the Festival for Daryl
-
Both Kopeck and Kopek can top and tail the festival
-
Inothewayurthinkin can spoil Galopin's Gold Cup party
-
Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB
-
Get a completely free bet every day of the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair
-
Gamble responsibly with Betfair during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival
Cheltenham Day 1 Superboost
Last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winning combination, Henry de Bromhead and Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore, have another good chance of landing the Cheltenham Festival curtain raiser with the lightly raced Workahead.
The 7yo was incredibly impressive when thrashing William Munny - also in this race - at Leopardstown on Boxing Day and for this contest you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 4/91.44) to finish in the top five. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.
Back Ballyburn for the Brown Advisory @ 1/12.00
Ballyburn is the best bet of the week at very generous odds in the Brown Advisory. This horse will be competing in a Gold Cup next year, and his destiny has always been to be a staying chaser. He has a perfect blend of speed and stamina, and he is not getting enough credit following the defeat to Sir Gino at Kempton this year.
That he managed to keep tabs on Nicky Henderson's star novice chaser over 2m on fast ground is testament to his brilliant raw ability. Now tackling his optimum distance, and against many inferior rivals, he has to rate NAP material.
Back Jonbon to win the Champion Chase @ 8/111.73
Jonbon is being beaten up all over the Cheltenham Preview circuit, but no one can give a solid reason to take him on.
He has a perfectly fine course record and is the best two-mile chaser around. There's no reason to go against him, especially as he faces inferior rivals and no improvers. This is Jonbon's time to get a deserved Cheltenham victory.
Back Kopek Des Bordes to win the Supreme Novice Hurdle @ 8/111.73
His price is short enough, but there's a good reason why. He has looked outstanding in two outings over hurdles, and the unbeaten Willie Mullins runner will relish a strongly-run Supreme Novice Hurdle.
He is so far above the bulk of this field that it's impossible to ignore his claims, whether from a speed figure standpoint or a form read. He will get punters off to a great start.
Back Inothewayurthinkin to win the Gold Cup 7/18.00
Inothewayurthinkin will be supplemented for the Gold Cup, and he would rate a cracking bet likely around the 7/18.00 mark. Gavin Cromwell's runner showed up nicely with a seasonal best effort at Leopardstown in February but ended up poorly placed in a slow run event dictated by Galopin Des Champs.
He came home under minimal pressure, protecting his handicap mark for a Grand National. He will get a race run to suit himself much better at Cheltenham, and the 2024 Kim Muir winner has yet to show his best. When he is fully unleashed, he will show his true colours. This is a machine and, arriving on an upward curve, he is a significant threat to the favourite's bid for a third Gold Cup.
Back Kopeck De Mee to win the Martin Pipe @ 5/23.50
Kopeck De Mee has been handed his French rating of 136 despite that form working out tremendously well, and he looks like a well-handicapped horse on the balance of the evidence.
The improvement in the move to Willie Mullins is factored in, and he should be difficult to beat if replicating his form from France.
Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Big Race Verdict: Absurde to look beyond Mullins for Grand Cup at York
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Big Race Verdict: Absurde to look beyond Mullins for Grand Cup at York
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025 Tips: Back or lay? We rate the eight Group 1 favourites
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Bredon to break his maiden at Newton Abbot