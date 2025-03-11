Cheltenham Festival 2025 Tips: Seven NAPs from Betfair's best

Cheltenham Day 1 Superboost

Last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winning combination, Henry de Bromhead and Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore, have another good chance of landing the Cheltenham Festival curtain raiser with the lightly raced Workahead.

The 7yo was incredibly impressive when thrashing William Munny - also in this race - at Leopardstown on Boxing Day

The home team have been performing much better in the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival since the British handicapping team set out to tilt the table in their favour after the disastrous 2021 meeting that saw the Irish run riot with 23 of the 28 winners. However, one of the handicaps that the British have been struggling to wrestle from the Irish is the County Hurdle. Indeed, only one British trainer has won it in the last decade, with Dan Skelton saddling the winner on a remarkable four occasions.

In fact, if it wasn't for that pesky Willie Mullins, Skelton would have won the 2024 and 2022 renewals too. Skelton doesn't look to have a particularly strong entry this year with Valgrand looking to be his pick, so the Irish might well be primed to prevail again with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Lark In The Mornin appealing as being the one to focus on.

The five-year-old was a strong fancy for the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle last year until rain arrived that dampened confidence in his chance. Despite this, he still ran out the particularly easy winner of the race, hitting the front far too soon and going through the motions up the run-in. Having picked up an injury in the Swinton Hurdle on his next start, he made his return to action in a valuable handicap hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting and caught the eye in a big way in finishing a never-nearer seventh.

This race has been his target since then and with him looking likely to sneak in at the bottom of the weights, it wouldn't surprise to see him run a very big race.

Ballyburn is the best bet of the week at very generous odds in the Brown Advisory. This horse will be competing in a Gold Cup next year, and his destiny has always been to be a staying chaser. He has a perfect blend of speed and stamina, and he is not getting enough credit following the defeat to Sir Gino at Kempton this year.

That he managed to keep tabs on Nicky Henderson's star novice chaser over 2m on fast ground is testament to his brilliant raw ability. Now tackling his optimum distance, and against many inferior rivals, he has to rate NAP material.

Ballyburn was one of the most impressive winners at last year's Festival, recording success in the intermediate distance novices' hurdle by thirteen-lengths, leading home a 1-2-3-4 for his stable. The talented Willie Mullins-trained gelding had only one blemish on his record at that time, when beaten two-and-a-half-lengths by Firefox over two miles in a Fairyhouse maiden hurdle.

A step up in trip was required to see him to best effect, and he was unbeaten from then on over timber, defeating his rivals by a combined distance of over forty-eight-lengths in four runs which included three Grade One prizes. He beat the likes of Slade Steel, Absurde, Handstands, and Jetara, to name a few, during those races, having beaten Dancing City comfortably in a bumper the previous season.

Sent chasing this season, he made a comfortable winning start at Punchestown, beating stablemate Ocastle Des Mottes in facile fashion by thirteen-lengths, not necessarily enhancing his reputation but certainly shaping with promise as a chaser.

In his subsequent start, Ballyburn was thrown in the deep end against a special talent in Sir Gino, lining up in the Grade Two Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton over the Christmas period. No match for his main rival that day, Ballyburn lost little in defeat over the two mile trip which is shorter than required for the gelding at this stage in his career, up against perhaps the most exciting novice chaser in training.

Far from disgraced, Ballyburn pulled clear of Rubaud, who followed up with a Grade Two success in the Pendil Novices' Chase having gone within a length of L'Eau du Sud in the Kingmaker at Warwick, before he fell at the last.

Paul Townend didn't appear to give Ballyburn a harder time than necessary either once it was clear the race had been lost, and the seven-year-old was able to return to winning ways when an impressive five-length Grade One winner over Croke Park at the Dublin Racing Festival.

This is only his fourth start over the larger obstacles and he's entitled to show further improvement.

The point winner, who has plenty of stamina in his pedigree being a full brother to three mile winning chasers Noble Endeavor and Minella Daddy, out of Old Moon, a half-sister to three mile winning Warden Hill, attempts this trip for the first time under Rules. On form, profile and pedigree, it should bring out further improvement in the 160-rated chaser, and the best could be yet to come from this talented gelding.

Whilst there are dangers in the field who will be ready to take advantage should the favourite falter, none have quite shown the talent to match the level shown by Ballyburn if he is at his best, and he's worth sticking with considering the ability he has shown previously.

We require a good mark for the Coral Cup, and Be Aware off 137 is a massive tempter for a trainer who has a recent hegemony on the race courtesy of old favourite Langer Dan, whose campaigns usually teeters on the brink of catastrophe until Cheltenham. But hey, we have a new kid on the block.

Be Aware's run in the Greatwood earlier in the season just looks better and better every time I delve into it.

He finished half-a-length behind the now 150-rated Burdett Road at Cheltenham, over 2m to boot, and was conceding ground against the presser as Be Aware attempted to weave himself from the back to get himself into a winning position. He challenged up the inside but couldn't quite get there. Immediately, and no word of a lie, I thought "Coral Cup".

He was disappointing, yes, in the Ladbroke Hurdle in December from his new mark of 137, but it looked a run where he had enough of 2m and shorter trips and ready for the 2m5f. With spring ground and more so with the forecast increasingly dry, he is right up there in terms of a rating and a trip and I think he's a huge player.

East India Dock has already shown a level of form that would be good enough to win an average Triumph Hurdle and he looks a cut above his opposition in what doesn't look a deep renewal.

James Owen's strong-travelling four-year-old comes into the race unbeaten over hurdles and was most impressive when dominating the trial for this race in January.

A fluent jumper who has plenty of speed in his arsenal, I'll be surprised if anything is good enough to live with him and he can provide the British with a first win in this contest since Pentland Hills back in 2019.

Hot Fuss is set to make his handicap debut over hurdles in the Fred Winter and I think he could have a bit in hand off his mark of 122. He ran very well on hurdling debut at Wincanton when chasing home East India Dock and he had a good prep for this on the flat at Southwell when winning with a visor on for the first time.

He's shown that he can run well on various ground and if the headgear has the same impact on the second occasion, I think he has a good chance.

Jonbon's three defeats may all have come at Cheltenham but I have no concerns about his effectiveness at the track and expect him to deliver the Festival success that has so far eluded him. Jonbon's Cheltenham defeats are all easy enough to explain as he was beaten by top-class rivals in Constitution Hill and El Fabiolo in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Arkle, while he made a shocking mistake when beaten at a very short price in the rescheduled Clarence House Chase last season.

He does, however, have a couple of Cheltenham wins to his name in the Shloer Chase, and he was especially impressive in that event last season when he posted what was a career-best effort on Timeform ratings at the time.

He has since raised his game further with a dominant display in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January which earned him a Timeform rating of 177; that places him behind only Galopin des Champs among the chasers in training and puts him 9 lb clear of Wednesday's rivals. He's a shade of odds-on and I expected him to be shorter given his rock-solid credentials.