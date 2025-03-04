Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Tips: Constitution Hill and two more to back antepost

Constitution Hill in action
Constitution Hill to win the Champion Hurdle is Andy Robson's antepost NAP

The Cheltenham Festival 2025 (11-14 March) takes place next week so Andy Robson has selected his NAP, next best and each-way bets from the antepost markets...

Cheltenham Festival NAP - Back Constitution Hill to win the Champion Hurdle

The 2023 Grade 1 Champion Hurdle winner is the current 4/61.67 favourite for the 2025 renewal. The Nicky Henderson superstar was mightily impressive in winning his much anticipated comeback at Kempton in December, beating the Willie Mullins trained Lossiemouth.

Lossiemouth is likely to improve, switching back to the stiffer Cheltenham track, but would need to see Constitution Hill run much below his best to reverse form - he is 8lb clear on official ratings, taking into consideration her 7lb sex allowance. 

Brighterdaysahead is the rapid improver in the shake-up, having secured a brace of Grade One races already this term, including beating the re-opposing (and reigning champion) State Man twice. But, if Constitution Hill is at his best, he'll take some beating and is currently unbeaten throughout his career, doing his best work at the Festival when winning the Supreme and 2023 renewal of this race.

Recommended Bet

Back Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle

SBK4/6

Cheltenham Festival Next Best Bet - Back Dinoblue to win the Mares' Chase

Dinoblue holds outstanding claims of improving on last season's runner-up position in this race, following a gutsy victory over stablemate Allegorie De Vassy at Naas last month. Keeping on well last time out, she finishes her races strongly which is vital with the Cheltenham hill in mind.

The daughter of Doctor Dino is clear of her rivals on official ratings and has finished second on both chase runs at Cheltenham. Her conqueror last season, Limerick Lace has questions to answer after a pair of poor efforts this campaign. Dinoblue always runs her race around here and can take the 2025 Mares' Chase.

Recommended Bet

Back Dinoblue

SBK13/8

Cheltenham Festival Best Each-way Bet: Back Corbetts Cross E/W in the Gold Cup

Corbetts Cross is one of the more lively each-way players in the Grade 1 Gold Cup, run over the extended 3m2f distance. The emphatic winner of last year's Grade 2 National Hunt Chase (3m6f), he has no stamina concerns and arrives after a season that has all been built around this contest - he ran sixth on a sharp Kempton track in the Grade 1 King George VI Chase and kept on for second at Ascot last month. 

The rise in trip will aid him here and, barring Galopin Des Champs, there is set to be a very small field go to post for this year's renewal and at his current price with three places on offer he is worth backing each way in the NRNB ante-post market.

Recommended Bet

Back Corbetts Cross each-way

SBK11/1

You can find a wide range of Cheltenham Festival 2025 Tips on Andy's Bet Club.

Now read Cheltenham Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

