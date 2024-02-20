Cheltenham Festival 2024: Three horses to back in Betfair's Non-Runner Money Back markets

Three horses to back with NRMB

2024 Cheltenham Festival three weeks away

How to use the Non Runner Money Back offer

The Betfair Sportsbook has gone Non Runner Money Back ahead of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. The promotion is available for new and existing customers.

Our Non Runner Money Back offer went live at 11am on Tuesday 20 February on all 2024 Cheltenham Festival races. Only bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook qualify for the offer.

So, if your antepost selection does not run in the race in which you have backed it, Betfair will refund your stake in full.

Multiples count too. If your selection is contained in a multiple bet and does not run in that race, we will void your selection.

Horses to note with NRMB

Every year at the Cheltenham Festival we see horses that are entered for multiple races at the antepost stage. With NRMB on your side you know you will get your stake returned if your selection does not make the lineup in your chosen race.

There are a few horses this year who fall into this category most notably Ballyburn for Willie Mullins who sits at the top of the market for the Grade 1 Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle.

Currently 1/12.00 favourite for the Supreme and the 10/111.91 market leader for the Baring Bingham, NRMB allows you to back him for the race you fancy him to run in but if going for the other you get your money back and no harm is done.

Another big talking horse that now becomes backable with the NRMB promotion is Fact To File who is the favourite for both the Brown Advisory and Turners Novices' Chase.

A 6/42.50 chance for the three-mile Novice Chase contest, he is even shorter at 5/42.25 for the Turners. With NRMB this becomes a game of Mullins bingo where you can't lose your stake it he doesn't go for the race in which you fancy him.

These horses are some of the shortest priced runners during the week that would have caused the most headaches for punters without NRMB.

On the flip side if you were adamant that a horse with multiple entries is going for a specific race and did not want to use the NRMB promotion, Betfair also has the Exchange.

Often the Exchange will give you better value bets, although with that comes the added risk that if your horse does not run in that specific race then there is no refund on your money.

I have picked out three horses that are worth backing at the current prices NRMB on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Teeshan for Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls is our first selection with NRMB and the gelding fits this promotion perfectly.

A horse that won his PTP by 41 lengths and was then bought by owner Johnny de la Hey, he made a superb debut at Exeter on his first start under rules that firmly puts him in the picture for the Champion Bumper.

He cruised through the race and hardly asked to go and win it but still bolted up by seven lengths. It was a taking performance.

Off the back of that success, he was clipped into 8/19.00 from 14/115.00 for the Grade 1 on the Wednesday and with the NRMB concession now added he is 6/17.00.

This looks an incredibly fair price about a horse that has bundles of potential and should improve for his debut run, in what looks a weak renewal of the Champion Bumper this year.

The caveat with Teeshan is that he could skip Cheltenham and go to Aintree's Grand National meeting a month later. Backing him NRMB gives you that comfort blanket if he was not to turn up at this year's Festival.

Having spoken about the dilemma Fact To File leaves punters being at top of both the Brown Advisory and Turners Novices' Chase, I believe his presence in both also offers an opportunity for us to find some value in those markets.

With NRMB, Grey Dawning for trainer Dan Skelton looks a nice bet at 9/25.50 for the Turners with factors at play that could persuade the trainer to move his gelding into this race. If settling for his original first choice of the Brown Advisory then we get our money back.

Grey Dawning has been a wonderful novice chaser this season, making a taking chase debut at Exeter over 3m when looking the winner after the last but narrowly being beaten by Stay Away Fay and The Changing Man.

Improving massively for his seasonal debut, he dropped in trip at Haydock and went on to bolt up over 2m 5 1/2f, seeing off National Hunt Chase winner Gaillard Du Mesnil and Grade 1 winner over hurdles Apple Away.

Dropped a further furlong at Cheltenham giving 3lb to Ginny's Destiny he was a narrow second behind the Paul Nicholls-trained horse. But having fluffed the second last and almost managing to get back up in the closing stages, it was still a hell of a performance.

Last seen at Warwick back up to 3m he was a taking winner of the Grade 2 Hampton Novices' Chase beating Apple Away by 14 lengths, never being asked to extend.

He is a shorter price at 4/15.00 for the Brown Advisory but if Fact To File does not go to the Turners and the ground comes up soft during Festival week, I can see him being rerouted to here and with that leaving Ginny's Destiny at the top of the market, he has a huge chance to reverse that form.

The final selection in the NRMB Cheltenham Festival betting markets that looks appealing with this promotion now in place is the Gordon Elliott trained King Of Kingsfield in the County Hurdle.

Owned by Gigginstown House Stud this horse has two entries at this year's Cheltenham Festival - being 20/121.00 for the Supreme on the opening day and 7/18.00 for the County Hurdle on the final day.

He looks to me a horse that has been set up for a handicap all year, that has already mixed it at Grade 1 level and showed he is a smart horse but not good enough to mix it with the cream of the crop over two miles.

Second on his first three starts over hurdles this term, his last two runs behind the talented Slade Steel and Farren Glory in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novices' Hurdle.

He then went to Leopardstown at Christmas and got off the mark over timber by seeing off the free going Mirazur West in impressive style and the Mullins horse has since franked the form.

Last seen at the DRF in the Grade 1 Tattersall Ireland Novice Hurdle, he ran another cracker behind Ballyburn and Slade Steel again. It proved that he would place at best in the Supreme but if getting a nice mark, having ran five times this year to qualify for handicaps at the Festival, the County Hurdle could be set up for him. The quicker they go, the better it will be for this speedy gelding, and he looks the type that will flourish on good, spring ground.

At 7/18.00 he looks a value player in the County Hurdle, but if he was to tackle the Supreme Novices' Hurdle on the opening day instead, we get our money back with NRMB.