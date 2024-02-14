First up was Bravemansgame, who finished second in the Gold Cup last year, and who will try to go one better in 2024.
Paul said: "I'm very pleased with the way he looks. I don't think I got it completely right with him in the autumn. He ran well at Kempton. I don't think there would have been much between him and Shishkin that day.
"I think we can get him better for the Gold Cup than we have had him so far. Galopin Des Champs is going to take a lot of beating. But there are a few of his rivals bubbling under the surface. We decided to take Bravemansgame straight to Cheltenham, fresh and well, and we are very happy with him.
Hitman and Stage Star are both set to run in the Ryanair Chase and Paul said:
"Hitman ran well at the weekend, finishing second to Shishikin (in the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury). That is good form. He ran a good race in this last year and will give a good account of himself again.
"Put a line through Stage Star's last run. He has come out of that well and is in good shape, working and looking well. He comes good in the spring."
Ginny's Destiny may has been the star of the show so far this season for Team Ditcheat.
Paul said: "It is definitely The Turners Novices Chase for Ginny's Destiny. He keeps improving. His form is rock solid. He has a great chance even in this competitive race."
On Cheltenham heroin last year Stay Away Fay he added: "The Brown Advisory is the right race for Stay Away Fay. It is the only race he will be in. He ran well a couple of weeks ago at Cheltenham. He learned a lot from that, so the Brown Advisory is his next target.
Paul also discussed two Ditcheat horses that could run in the Triumph Hurdle or, as he explained, in other Festival races.
"Liari is 134, a tempting mark to run him in the Boodles at the Festival.
"Kalif Du Berlais runs at Kempton in the Adonis Hurdle on 24 February. If he won nicely there we may have to consider the Triumph. The outcome of that race will tell us whether he goes to Cheltenham or Aintree."
