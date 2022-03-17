OddsBoost every race at Cheltenham

Cheltenham Festival 2022 Winners: Punter turns £5 into £3k with longshot double

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Coole Cody ridden by Adam Wedge at Cheltenham
Coole Cody on the way to glory at Cheltenham on day 3

Day three of drama at Cheltenham sees Betfair punter land a longshot double to the tune of £3k...

"A Betfair punter bet £5 and collected winnings of just under £3k as their longshot double came in on a Thursday that had it all."

Day three at the Cheltenham Festival was full of drama and proved to be doubly brilliant for the punter who landed a spectacular two-fold.

They bet £5 and collected winnings of just under £3k as both legs came in on a Thursday that had it all.

There was an extraordinary ending to the much-anticipated opening race as Bob Olinger drifted to 999/1 in-running before Gallopin Des Champs fell at the final hurdle. There were more comfortable wins for Allaho and Flooring Porter.

Away from the headlines, our punter won big with a longshot double.

Third Wind did the business in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, although only by a neck, thanks to a stewards' inquiry, after touching 200.00199/1 in-running.

The second part of the bet came in when Coole Cody won the Plate Handicap Chase, front-running then losing his lead, only to regain it and cross the line ahead of the field

It all leaves the Festival poised for what should be a thrilling finale on day four.

Listen to the Cheltenham Gold Cup Day preview podcast and find out what our experts are backing.

