Cheltenham Day Three Results: In-play and antepost stories from the Exchange as Bob Olinger is backed at 1000

Porter floors them again

After Allaho, we have another repeat winner as Flooring Porter takes the Stayers Hurdle crown again. And although this was more competitive as a race it was still a dominant showing with the winner barely going above its BSP of 5.49/2. Klassical Dream hit a low of 2.021/1 in-running.

Stayers Hurdle Winner: Flooring Porter

In-play high 6.25/1

BSP: 5.49/2

Antepost High: 17.5

Easy as you like for Allaho

One of the shortest favourites of the week, Allaho made it consecutive Ryanair victories with an easy win in the 2020 running. Sent off at a BSP of 1.62 Willie Mullins' chaser never hit higher than 1.738/11 in-running.

Ryanair Chase Winner: Allaho

In-play High: 1.738/11

BSP: 1.62

Antepost High: 8.07/1

Three hit odds-on, winner touches 200

And more drama in the second race of the third day as three horses touch odds-on in-play but are denied by outsider Third Wind. Winter Fog hit 1.51/2 while Alphaphillipe and Honest Vic touch 1.68/13.

Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle Winner: Third Wind

In-play High: 200.0199/1

BSP: 33.0

Antepost High: 50.049/1

Gallopin goes down at 1.01, Bob backed at 1000

In-play drama in the opener as Gallop Des Champs is backed at 1.011/100 for nearly £40,000 before falling at the last to allow Bob Olinger the win. Gallopin's win looked guaranteed and Bob Olinger was backed at the Exchange's maximum price of 1000.0.

Turners Novices Chase Winner: Bob Olinger

In-play High: 1000.0

BSP: 2.26

Antepost High: 10.09/1