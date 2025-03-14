Cheltenham Day Four Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 Champ in the County

Cheltenham Day 4 Superboost

Recommended Bet Back Monty's Star to finish Top 4 in the Gold Cup (16:00) - Was 1/2 SBK 1/1

Willy De Houelle is a far bigger price now than he was prior to making his debut for Willie Mullins but I think the market may have overreacted a bit to his three defeats since joining the yard.

He showed plenty of promise in two starts in France for Arnaud Chaille-Chaille and went off at a very short price at Fairyhouse on his first start for Mullins but he raced too close to a strong pace and his jumping didn't help his cause as he was often out to the left or making mistakes.

He wore a hood in both starts in France and that went on next time when well held by Hello Neighbour but he ran better last time with a tongue tie on, as had been the case in both runs in France. He raced far keener than ideal in a steadily run race and was caught wide on the final bend but I thought it was encouraging that he finished off the race better this time.

I think the likely much stronger pace in this race could see Willy De Houelle in a better light as he should settle better off that and it will give him a better chance to make ground on those ridden much handier than was the case last time.

It might be that he just isn't the horse that it looked like he might be when racing in France or that his ability may come out further down the line if he ever mentally matures but I think these circumstances give him the best chance to show his true ability since joining Mullins and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Willy De Houelle in the 13:20 at Cheltenham 0.5pt e/w SBK 33/1

I'm not surprised that there's been some early money for Hansard in this race given the promise of his last two runs and the cheekpieces going on but I think he's reached about the right price now and it's another British challenger at a bigger price who is the selection.

Our Champ got shuffled back through the field early on and the ground was softer than ideal for him at Newbury last time so he ran creditably in those circumstances to finish eighth. Prior to that he had an obvious excuse at Ascot when he was in a ridiculous battle for the lead and understandably faded to finish fifth.

While there may be one or two who could take him on for the lead, I wouldn't be surprised if Our Champ ended up getting a relatively soft time in front or at least being able to race just behind the pace in what may not be a strongly run race. While I'm a bit concerned that they seem tempted to water good to soft ground, the ground should at least be more suitable for him than it was at Newbury last time. That could Our Champ get back to the level that he ran to earlier in the season when narrowly beating Break My Soul at Ascot and then finishing third at Navajo Indy at Newbury.

It may be that this level of handicap is a little too tough for Our Champ but I think the market is underplaying his potential to bounce back and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Our Champ in the 14:00 at Cheltenham 1pt e/w SBK 40/1

Ahoy Senor has run terribly on his last two starts and maybe his quirks have finally got the better of him but I think he's a little overpriced in the Gold Cup given the level of talent that he has.

Although he ran a highly eyecatching race in the Old Roan on seasonal debut when ridden patiently, I'm not sure those tactics see him at his best and his run in the Betfair Chase can be excused, while he may also have found the ground too testing. That could also have been the case at Windsor last time when they rode him much handier.

He's now back on quicker ground and this will be his first run after a wind op. He showed in the Bowl at Aintree last season and on his first run of this season in the Old Roan that he still has the talent and he might be able to make the running in this without too much pressure if they go back to the tactics that have seen him at his best in the past. Maybe it will be that he saves his best for Aintree but he won a Cotswold Chase here and has run well in defeat on other occasions. Any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Ahoy Senor in the 16:00 at Cheltenham 0.5pt e/w SBK 50/1

The case for Angels Dawn at the head of the market is clear and maybe she will just have too much class for her rivals but her jumping has let her down on many occasions over rules fences so that is the one concern for her chance. I think there are plenty in here with chances, and I can understand the early support for What A Glance given he didn't travel or jump in very tacky ground last time, but there are a couple of British challengers at even bigger prices who I think could run better than their price suggests.

The number of entries that he's had all over Britain since the start of the season has made it clear that there was a plan to get Bardenstown Lad qualified for this race and his win at Fakenham secured that. His form prior to that this season hadn't been anything special but I was taken by his performance at Fakenham given I don't think that track would have suited him. The cheekpieces going back on helped him travel better and he was given an attacking ride by Eoin Mahon and the horse showed a great attitude to rally past Frere d'Armes late on.

He's always been a strong stayer so I think the step up in trip and more galloping track will see Bardenstown Lad in a better light and it was encouraging that he jumped well at Fakenham as that had been an issue at times when running over fences in Ireland. The ground, as long as they don't water, will also suit him and given that he might not be the most straightforward I think it's a positive that Eoin Mahon is once again in the saddle having got such a good tune out of him at Fakenham.

Maybe the bigger field won't help him and it could be that the cheekpieces being on for the second run in a row won't have the same impact that it did at Fakenham but I wouldn't be as surprised as the market if he was capable of running well. Any 28/129.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Bardenstown Lad in the 16:40 at Cheltenham 0.5pt win SBK 40/1

It's another horse from the Fakenham race that Bardenstown Lad won who is the other selection. Go On Chez ended up finishing well beaten that day but he ran with far more promise than that suggests as he was still in contention, having raced with plenty of enthusiasm, turning the final bend before stopping quickly.

That was his first run for Fred Hutsby and he was without the cheekpieces that he had frequently worn for his previous yard. Those are back on today and he showed last season for his former yard that he's capable of running well in a big hunter chase when finishing fourth in the Horse and Hound Cup despite making a terrible mistake at three out.

He's a strong traveller who often doesn't find much under pressure so the climb to the line wouldn't be ideal for him and the lack of a tongue tie is also a concern but I think he has more talent than his price suggests. Any 50/151.00 or bigger appeals.