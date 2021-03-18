Cheltenham Day 4 Cheat Sheet: Top tips and ambassador insight on the final day

Well, it's not been the standard Cheltenham but it's definitely been fun, and so we round out the meeting with a pick or two from every race on the final day card.

13:20 - Triumph Hurdle: Tritonic

The Triumph is one of Patrick Weaver's favourite festival races and our lay specialist is opposing one of the home team's contenders in the shape of Tritonic. Patrick questions that one's form, saying: "Tritonic, has plenty on his plate given his two successes from Casa Loupi, at Ascot and Kempton, don't look so hot after that one's defeat at 8/15 at Stratford on Monday. You could also argue that Adagio's Grade 1 success in the Coral Finale Hurdle at Chepstow is stronger form than Tritonic's wins, since he beat Houx Gris 20 lengths, and Nicholls' horse was a good fourth here in a competitive handicap on Tuesday.

13:55 - County Handicap Hurdle: Éclair De Beaufeu & Buildmeupbuttercup

The County Hurdle has attracted a field of 26 runners so you might want a couple on your side, and thankfully Tony Calvin provides just that in the form of Éclair De Beaufeu and Buildmeupbuttercup.

Of the former, Tony says: The case for him is straightforward. He finished second in the Grand Annual last season off a mark of 149 and can race off 139 here despite the UK handicapper giving him an extra 4lb, the lovely fella."

No. 18 Eclair De Beaufeu (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Mrs Denise Foster, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 139

14:30 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle: Adrimel & Barbados Buck's

A typically competitive Albert Barlett for the third race of the day and Timeform have picked out an interesting contender at a healthy price - might Adrimel reward a play at 15.014/1? Timeform say: "This step up in trip is likely to eke out further progress in Tom Lacey's charge, and he holds solid claims in this staying novice hurdle."

Paul Nicholls has a similarly in-form runner in Barbados Buck's, and he says: "He is one of those horses who will keep galloping all day, is just the type you need for the Albert Bartlett and will be fine on the drying ground."

15:05 - The Cheltenham Gold Cup: Santini & Frodon

Paul Nicholls knows all about training a Gold Cup winner and he sounds a confident note on the chances of Frodon, saying: "Bryony Frost gets a great tune out of Frodon, he loves Cheltenham having won there six times, and he worked beautifully at Wincanton recently with a group of mine. In addition the fact that the ground will be good on Friday rather than attritional is a massive bonus for him."

No. 6 Frodon (Fr) SBK 16/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Kevin Blake was victorious on day three with Mrs Milner coming home at big odds followed up by the well-punted Telmesomethinggirl obliging with his second tip of the day.

Our master tipster is once again searching out the value in Betfair's extra place markets with a bet on Santini to win the Gold Cup. Of last year's runner-up, Kevin says: "The nine-year-old has always appealed as being likely to be ideally suited by the extreme test of stamina this race usually presents. Unfortunately for him, the pace was uncharacteristically sedate in last year's renewal leading to a bunch finish, yet Santini still ran an absolute belter to finish a neck second to Al Boum Photo."

15:40 - Foxhunters' Chase: Bob and Co

Can Bob and Co land the Foxhunters for Paul Nicholls? Our ambassador sounds chipper in his report, saying: "He is the highest rated of the home trained runners, has a touch of class, is on a roll and warmed up for this with a fluent success at Haydock a month ago on his first start since a wind op to help his breathing which obviously worked well."

Will we witness another short-priced Willie Mullins winner here in the shape of Elimay? Timeform can't see past it, saying: "...she makes plenty of appeal following her impressive victory in a listed event at Naas last month, leading on the bridle between the final two flights and, after being joined briefly at the last, quickly asserting her dominance to run out an easy winner."

No. 2 Elimay (Fr) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.94 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

16:50 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle: Fire Attack & Eglantine Du Seuil

And so to the final race of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

Joseph O'Brien offers a note of hope to anyone thinking of backing Fire Attack in the closer, saying: "This big field and likely strong pace should help him relax over this longer trip."

Paul Nicholls also has two in the race and might outsider Eglantine Du Seuil surprise? Nicholls says of the mare: "While she has mostly struggled since joining us in the summer, she does go well at Cheltenham and I suspect she will enjoy the return to decent ground."