Joseph O'Brien Day 4 Cheltenham Runners Preview: Fire has the ability to win a big one

Hopeful he can outrun his big odds

13:55 - Darasso

Darasso hasn't quite returned to his best this season, but the handicapper has given him a chance, He ran reasonably well in the Champion Hurdle last year and this is a drop in class. We would be happy to see rain for him. He's likely to be a very big price, but we'll be hopeful that he can outrun it.

Attacking the 'get out' stakes two-handed

16:50 - Fire Attack and Floueur

This will be everyone's last throw of the dice for the week. Hopefully we'll have had a bit of luck before then, as this isn't the sort of race you could ever approach with any sort of confidence!

No. 12 Fire Attack (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Oakley Brown

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 138

Fire Attack is a talented horse, but he just hasn't been a help to himself so far over hurdles. He has raced too freely in all of his starts over them to date and it's a testament to his talent that he nearly won a Grade 3 novice on his hurdling debut despite this. This big field and likely strong pace should help him relax over this longer trip. He has the ability win a big one off this sort of mark, but he has to relax and do things more evenly than he has been.

Floueur only joined us two weeks ago, so we haven't had a lot of time to get to know him. He has settled in well and the one serious piece of work that we did with him went well. He looks to have a chance on form, but we'll be flying blind to an extent and just hoping for the best with him.