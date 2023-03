Tips for every race on day 1 at Cheltenham

Tuesday's Best Bets:

TIME TIPSTER TIP BET NOW ON 13:30 Kevin Blake Facile Vega to Win @ 3.4 Exchange 14:10 Tony Calvin Saint Roi E/W @ 8/1 Sportsbook 14:50 Tony Calvin Corach Rambler E/W, 7 Places @ 11/2 Sportsbook 15:30 Brendan Duke Constitution Hill @ 1/3 Sportsbook 16:10 Kevin Blake Brandy Love to Win @ 8.4 Exchange 16:50 Mark Milligan Sundial E/W, 6 Places @ 14/1 Sportsbook 17:30 Tony Calvin Mahler Mission E/W @ 6/1 Sportsbook

13:30 - Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

Kevin Blake says: "The Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (13:30) will open the meeting and one that I've been keen on for many months is the Willie Mullins-trained Facile Vega.

No. 5 Facile Vega (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

"I was far from alone on board this particular express train for much of the season, but quite a few jumped off when it hit a bump in the tracks at the Dublin Racing Festival. Despite this, I'm more than happy to stay aboard until it pulls into Cheltenham Spa on the big day."

14:10 - Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (Grade 1)

Tony Calvin says: "I have a lot of time for the front three in the market and maybe I am playing for just a place, but Saint Roi was the best hurdler of these (fourth in last year's Champion Hurdle, as well as winning a County Hurdle by 4 ½ lengths in 2020) and the race will be run to suit his closing style.

No. 7 Saint Roi (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 11 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

"It is clearly not ideal that he comes here on the back of a mishap last time and he could be taken off his feet early doors , but it was an incredibly soft unseat last time and the ground may help on the latter front, and let us not forget he is already a Grade 1 winner over fences."

Back Saint Roi each-way three places @ 8/1

14:50 - Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

Tony Calvin says: "With seven places being offered, I have to include Corach Rambler at 11/2 each way. He did remarkably well to win this by nigh-on 3 lengths last year after such a tardy start and he is just 6lb higher here.

"Put away since Newbury in November, with an eye to taking in this race en route to the Grand National at Aintree next month, it is quite hard to see him finishing out of the first seven if getting the breaks in running."

No. 10 Corach Rambler (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 146

Back Corach Rambler each-way @ 11/2

15:30 - Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

On the Raicng...Only Bettor Cheltenham Festival preview podcast, our experts were unanimous about Constitution Hill's clear favouritism in this race. Here's what they said...

Kevin Blake: If you're looking for a straight forecast then I would go Constitution Hill followed by State Man.

Brendan Duke: He will win by six-and-a-half lengths or more.

No. 1 Constitution Hill SBK 1/3 EXC 1.37 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Constitution Hill @ 1/3

16:10 - Mares' Hurdle (Grade 1)

Kevin Blake says: "The reason I've had such a long-term admiration for Brandy Love is a simple one. She has looked to be a mare of top-class ability to my eye from an early stage of her career.

No. 1 Brandy Love (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

"Before one delves into her form, it should be viewed in the context that this mare really doesn't like going right-handed. It can be seen as far back as her racecourse debut in a bumper at Fairyhouse where she ended up on the near-side rail in the straight, but it has been much clearer since she has gone hurdling."

Back Brandy Love @ 8.4

16:50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Mark Milligan says: "I'm convinced Sundial is a much better horse than we saw last time and his mark of 120 is probably a fair one based on some of the company he kept on his first few starts over timber.

No. 20 Sundial (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Padraig Roche, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 120

"He does have a remarkably similar profile to last year's winner Brazil, too, being an ex-Aidan O'Brien inmate who's sired by Galileo."

17:30 - Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase (Grade 2)

Another one from the Racing...Only Bettor Cheltenham preview in which Tony Calvin said of Mahler Mission:

"I'd like Gaillard Du Mesnil not to be there but if he is I will get a bigger price on Mahler Mission."

Back Mahler Mission each-way @ 6/1

Racing...Only Bettor Cheltenham Day 1 preview