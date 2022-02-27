Betfair Cheltenham Preview Nights: All the details on our two exclusive shows

This year Betfair is bringing you two Cheltenham preview shows packed with Festival tips, expert opinion and analysis get you ready to roar on day one!

Keep your eyes on @BetfairRacing for information on how you can watch the two shows.

Our #CheltenhamPreview nights are coming soon



this tweet to receive reminders so you don't miss a minute pic.twitter.com/Q1F034IziP -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 23, 2022

Nicholls leads us off...

First up is Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls, a four-time Gold Cup winning trainer and winner of 46 Festival races in his training career. Can Bravemansgame and others add to Paul's record of Cheltenham champions this year?

You can find out at 19:00 on Tuesday March 8 when Paul is joined by Dave Orton of the Racing Post and Betting.Betfair columnist and racing broadcaster Vanessa Ryle.

Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Preview, in partnership with the Racing Post Streaming: 19:00, Tuesday March 8 Panel: Paul Nicholls, Racing Post's Dave Orton (host), and Vanessa Ryle

Followed by Blake, Calvin, Tracey and more...

The following night we bring our top tipsters together for the ultimate Cheltenham Festival preview.

Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake are two of the finest pundits in the game, and regulars on our hugely successful Racing...Only Bettor and Weighed In podcasts alongside host Hugh Cahill.

Kate Tracey pens a popular Betting.Betfair column and hosts our Cheltenham Roarcast pod. The quartet will be joined by Betfair's Barry Orr in what will be an unmissable show.