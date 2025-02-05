Cheltenham Festival Pointers: Betfair Trader Ryan McCue runs through the key Dublin Racing Festival results
Betfair Trader Ryan McCue gives the lowdown on the big market movers for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival off the back of the Dublin Racing Festival from Leopardstown at the weekend...
-
Betfair traders give their debrief after the Dublin Racing Festival
-
Read about all the big market movers at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival following the DRF
-
DRF winners that can also win at Cheltenham revealed
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Watch Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 11!
The 2025 Dublin Racing Festival offered racing fans two superb days of racing. It also left us with some huge indicators to winners and losers at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.
We got the lowdown from Betfair trader Ryan McCue on how certain performances have reshaped the markets for the racing at Prestbury Park in March.
Who was Betfair's worst result from the DRF?
Ryan McCue said: "From a singles perspective Final Demand was our worst result as he was very well backed to win the opening race on Saturday.
"As for multis, plenty of punters early in the week had multiples of Ballyburn, Final Demand, Kopek Des Bordes & Galopin Des Champs so a repeat of all four of them winning at Cheltenham will leave us hurting!"
How did the DRF affect the Cheltenham betting markets?
Ryan McCue said: "The DRF as it usually does, has had a significant impact on the Cheltneham Antepost markets.
"Starting with the very first race of the weekend, Final Demand was hugely impressive in the staying novice hurdle and as a result he is now 2/13.00 from 7/18.00 as a result.
"The other standout mover of the weekend was another Willie Mullins novice in Kopek Des Bordes. After his 13l win, we initially went 7/42.75 from 10/111.00 but we haven't stopped laying him, so we are now also into 10/111.91.
"Most of the sizeable bets we've seen as a result of the weekend performances have been multiples with all the obvious impressive winners from the weekend!"
Who were the biggest ante-post movers from the DRF?
Final Demand - Turners Novices' Hurdle - 7/18.00 into 2/13.00
Kopek Des Bordes - Supreme Novices' Hurdle - 10/111.00 into 6/52.20
Majborough - Arkle Novices' Chase - 10/34.33 into 9/43.25
Galopin Des Champs - Gold Cup - [4/5 into 8/151.53
Bambino Fever - Champion Bumper - 20/121.00 into 6/17.00
Who are three horses to follow at value prices off the back of the DRF?
Ryan McCue said: "I thought Galileo Dame ran very well in defeat behind Hello Neighbour and if she pitched up in something like the Mares' Novices' Hurdle she'd be of interest at her current price of 14/115.00.
"My Mate Mozzie was another that caught the eye with a view to the Grand Annual. Although he is a bit of a bridle horse, the early pace in the Grand Annual should really suit and as a course winner I can see him running very well in that.
"He is also 14/115.00.
"The last one I will mention that did win at the weekend, and I would still be very interested in him for a handicap over a further trip at the Festival is McLaurey.
"He looked to have got in light off a mark of 120 but I think the further he goes the better he'll be so he could still have a few pounds in hand come five weeks time.
"He is currently 10/111.00 for the Martin Pipe handicap Hurdle."
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies headgear to spark a revival at Tramore
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle