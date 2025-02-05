Cheltenham Festival Pointers: Betfair Trader Ryan McCue runs through the key Dublin Racing Festival results

Betfair traders give their debrief after the Dublin Racing Festival

Read about all the big market movers at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival following the DRF

DRF winners that can also win at Cheltenham revealed

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Watch Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 11!

The 2025 Dublin Racing Festival offered racing fans two superb days of racing. It also left us with some huge indicators to winners and losers at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

We got the lowdown from Betfair trader Ryan McCue on how certain performances have reshaped the markets for the racing at Prestbury Park in March.

Who was Betfair's worst result from the DRF?

Ryan McCue said: "From a singles perspective Final Demand was our worst result as he was very well backed to win the opening race on Saturday.

"As for multis, plenty of punters early in the week had multiples of Ballyburn, Final Demand, Kopek Des Bordes & Galopin Des Champs so a repeat of all four of them winning at Cheltenham will leave us hurting!"

How did the DRF affect the Cheltenham betting markets?

Ryan McCue said: "The DRF as it usually does, has had a significant impact on the Cheltneham Antepost markets. "Starting with the very first race of the weekend, Final Demand was hugely impressive in the staying novice hurdle and as a result he is now 2/13.00 from 7/18.00 as a result. "The other standout mover of the weekend was another Willie Mullins novice in Kopek Des Bordes. After his 13l win, we initially went 7/42.75 from 10/111.00 but we haven't stopped laying him, so we are now also into 10/111.91. "Most of the sizeable bets we've seen as a result of the weekend performances have been multiples with all the obvious impressive winners from the weekend!"

Who were the biggest ante-post movers from the DRF?