Betfair punter's extraordinary £18K win

Treble landed with bets at Lingfield and Punchestown

A Betfair horse racing punter was celebrating on Sunday after winning £18K from a £20 stake.

The lucky bettor placed an each-way treble on races at Lingfield and Punchestown and watched as the bet came in.

Successful Sunday



A Betfair punter won over £18k with this unbelievable racing treble! pic.twitter.com/BC2Vx4oSGM -- Betfair (@Betfair) January 14, 2024

Sir Titan was the first winner in the 15:30 at Lingfield. He lead 5f out and held off a challenge 1f out to keep on and just do enough to win.

Five minutes later, and across the Irish Sea, it was up to Hardwired to keep the treble on course. He did the business, keeping on to win by six lengths.

After that it was back to Lingfield where Ajrad was running in the 16:00 race.

The treble reached a thrilling conclusion as the Michael Attwater-trained six-year-old disputed the lead inside final furlong before just prevailing.

It was a thrilling finish to an extraordinary piece of betting, which unfolded with 40 minutes, and left the bettor £18K better off.

It was a brilliant way to start the year and came at a moment when racing is starting to gear up to the biggest event of the year at the Cheltenham Festival which is just two months away.

