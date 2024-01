Two Monday bets

Chance big-priced Sussex to enjoy Lingfield return

Back Pop Noodle to make a winning handicap debut at Wolverhampton

No. 3 (12) Star Of Sussex (Fr) SBK 20/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 65

Gary Moore's Star Of Sussex - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a punty selection. Still, he looked in good heart in a Juvenile Hurdle at Market Rasen in early December, shaping better than the beaten distance suggests and returned to Lingfield he could cause a surprise.

He must go down as disappointing in his career thus far, but his best effort came here with a two-length third at 125/1126.00 behind the 95-rated Empress Wu in a race that has worked out brilliantly.

Following that good effort, he was given an impossible task on seasonal return in May when tackling a hot Sandown Novice event, which saw the winner and runner-up rated 105 plus and the fourth rated 97 in subsequent starts. He was shaped very well next time on handicap debut at Chepstow, having completely blown the start and ridden under tender handling. It's worth forgiving his Epsom run when looking uncomfortable with the undulating track, and that run came just eight days after a gelding operation.

The 1m4f Kempton effort in October is more difficult to excuse, but rearing at the off didn't help his chances.

Perhaps the return to the flat and the return to this Lingfield venue can see the spark reignite. He is ten pounds lower than his opening handicap mark and down into a Class 6 contest and unexposed.

Jockey Tom Queally has this as his only ride today, and this is the trainer's only runner on the card today, so he looks worth chancing in a race full of exposed horses.

Back him at 20/121.00 or bigger.

No. 4 (4) Pop Noodle SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 64

A chance is given to Pop Noodle - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - on handicap debut for Mark Loughnane, who shaped well at Lingfield in November and is now returning from a short break upped in the distance.

The three-year-old looked as though seven furlongs was a bare minimum last time, and the trip move could quickly spark further improvement now handicapping - particularly given connections have found a weak enough opening.

He has been slowly getting his act together race-by-race, and his latest was easily the most encouraging, finishing to good effect under minimal pressure after being checked when building up esteem in a better race than this.

The winner, The Ice Phoenix, had been beaten just three lengths at Ascot in September by the 88-rated Olympic Candle and Roger Varian's useful and twice subsequent winner Accumulate (93). The Fifth Sun God is since a winner rated 76 and had today's favourite, It's Not Risky, well back in fifth at Lingfield.

Today's favourite was flattered by his victory last time at Southwell when well positioned in a race that clocked a time 16 seconds outside of the standard. Our selection in that Southwell contest was given a poor ride by an inexperienced jockey (won next time), but still, only 1 1/2 lengths separated the four-runner field.

Yippee looks slow, and Valadero has plenty to prove on his recent form, so Pop Noodle looks a good bit of value in this contest and rates the day's best bet if minimal improvement is found.

I make him a 11/43.75 chance, so 3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable.