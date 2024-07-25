Big Winners on Betfair: Racing Punter wins £103k from £1 bet

Punter turns £1 into £103k on horse racing eight-fold

A mixture of jumps and flat winners in the bet

Punter turns £1 Stake into £103k

One Betfair customer was toasting some outrageously good fortune on Wednesday when their 50p each-way 8-fold landed them £103,611. And all in the space of just 3 hours.

The winning punter concentrated on two race meetings, with selections at Wexford and Catterick, mixing both their flat and jumps knowledge.

Broomfield Bijou got the ball rolling in the Wexford opener (also tipped by our resident horse racing tipster Rhys Williams) before, unbelievable, all six Catterick selections, won all six races run at the Yorkshire track.

That left an anxious final leg and all eyes were on Three By Two in the concluding handicap chase at Wexford at 5.28pm.

In the gathering gloom the well-supported Denis Murphy runner came home over a length in front to land the bet of a lifetime for the lucky bettor.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: ''What a memorising 3-hour spell for the small stake big winning customer but I imagine they were watching the last leg from behind the sofa. It's a fantastic achievement and we wish them the very best of luck.''

The eight winning selections

14:28 Wexford - Broomfield Bijou 11/8 2.38

14:40 Catterick - Easy Peeler 5/6 1.84

15:10 Catterick - Chuti Manika 11/8 2.38

15:40 Catterick - Harmonia 2/1 3.00

16:10 Catterick - Swinging Eddie 20/1 21.00

16:40 Catterick - Fuzrig 11/4 3.75

17:10 Catterick - One Of Our Own 9/2 5.50

17:28 Wexford - Three By Two 18/1 19.00

Congratulations to the winning punter who takes home a life-changing amount of money courtesy of Betfair.

