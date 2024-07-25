Daryl Carter's Tips: 8/1 Tropical Island is in a league of her own

Tropical Island to prove much too good for Class 3 rivals

Good Good Good can relish the move back up in trip

Farhh To Shy can do it again returned to Yarmouth, and seven furlongs

The Racing League is not for everyone, but this column has been profitable across the six-week meetings for the past two years, and I am all for good handicaps offering decent prize money. I understand it's not "cool" to like this racing and leave me out of the to-and-fro "banter" between teams. However, some sharp minds, such as my colleague Kevin Blake for team Ireland, are placing these horses, so I am happy to get stuck in. After all, it beats the low-graded stuff we are used to being offered during an average week.

One that has been noticed in the market is Good Good Good - 15/82.88 on the Betfair Sportsbook - which has been slashed over the past 24 hrs since the prices went live, but for good reason.

This improving three-year-old won't be everyone's price, but she holds excellent claims here on her second outing in a handicap following an effort at Newmarket that was worth upgrading. She scored effortlessly here on debut over six furlongs, and the step back in trip to five at Newmarket looked against her. Still, she overcame the run of the race to finish powerfully for second behind a brilliant rival, suggesting her opening rating of 80 (now 82) was well within her grasp with a step back up in distance.

Today, she is back up in distance, returned to Yarmouth, and dropped grade. Furthermore, she is entirely unexposed and is getting a healthy five-pound weight-for-age allowance from her older rivals.

She holds two Group 1 entries - the Betfair Haydock Sprint Cup and the Curragh Flying Five - in September, so it would be very disappointing if she couldn't care for these rivals with limitations.

She gets the vote at 13/82.63 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 18:00 Yarmouth - Back Good Good Good SBK 15/8

Yantarni is in fine form and held promise in his early days, so he could have more to offer. However, he has done his winning in lesser races than this and was well held in this race last year. Last year's winner Farhh To Shy--8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--is too hard to ignore at her current odds and looks like the each-way play of the race.

George Margarson has continued to persist with this Mare at 1m, but she is crying out for a return to seven furlongs - a trip she has only run over four times in 14 outings. She can have her latest run entirely ignored, considering she took a false step and was eased off, and she conclusively proved she does not want a 1m the last twice.

The angle with this Mare is the drop back in trip and return to Yarmouth.

Her record at this venue saw her last victory (in this race last year) and reads 14121 outside of her debut effort. Today, for the first time in an age, she has optimum conditions and is handicapped to go well, dropping back into Class 3 company for which her form figures below Class 2 on turf read 715311241 and over today's distance read 111241.

There is little doubt that a performance bigger than her last handful of runs can be expected, and she is fancied to go close.

Back her at 5/16.00 or bigger each way.

Recommended Bet 19:00 Yarmouth - Back Farhh To Shy SBK 8/1

This can go the way of Tropical Island - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who still has more to offer and will find this drop in trip right up her street.

Her Dam was a sprinter over the minimum distance, and her Sire posted his best RPR (121) on his only crack at five furlongs, and it's been clear as day that her stamina has been ebbing away over six furlongs.

She ran with credit at Newmarket in a hot Class 2 Heritage Handicap last time when beaten just two lengths, but how she travelled through that race suggested she is more than capable of winning a contest of this nature.

She now drops in grade and faces mainly exposed rivals, so she is well-fancied to get back to winning ways for Richard Fahey, with the drop in trip likely to be the making of her.

Equity Law heads this market and is respected. Still, he was flattered by his victory at Sandown in April and didn't improve at Windsor next time, so I want to take him on. Existent could go well in this company, but the selection appeals as the improver in the field and any 5/16.00 or bigger looks like a good each-way play.

Recommended Bet 19:30 Yarmouth - Back Tropical Island SBK 8/1

Oneforthegutter - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - easily holds the best form in this race and arrives on the back of a career-best at Newmarket when second in the Bet365 Trophy.

The ease down in grade for the first time in 13 months is a positive, and on his latest showing, it's only a matter of time before he gets back to winning ways, and this looks like a good opportunity on paper.

Sean D Bowen in the saddle is a positive, and it would be tough to suggest that any of these could split Fairbanks and Bague d'Or at Newmarket. Flickering Halo is feared the most. Back the selection at 6/17.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 20:00 Yarmouth - Back Oneforthegutter SBK 6/1

The final selection of the night is King Lear - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. He looks good value to make his return to the track a winning one, and you can be sure that George Boughey wouldn't have left anything to work on with his four-year-old for this prize.

He was a promising three-year-old showing up well on debut at Newmarket behind Elnajmm and English Oak, doing the best of those from off the pace before he hacked up at Nottingham next time.

He was outpaced in a steady-run race at Goodwood when touched off by Believe In Stars last September, but the pair absolutely motored home, and he battled back gamely. They look the two to focus on here and they have plenty more to offer.

The selection gets the narrow vote now that he has been gelded since his Pontefract flop, but it is wise to remember that King Lear was sent off odds-on to beat Believe In Stars at Goodwood, and he will be ready to go.

Back the selection each way at 5/16.00 or bigger.