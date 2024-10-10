Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins nearly £10K with each-way treble

Betfair racing punter wins nearly £10K with each-way treble

Winners at 20/1 21.00 and 30/1 31.00 make for stunning success

Wednesday was a wonderful afternoon for one Betfair punter who won nearly £10K with a £2 each-way treble on the Nottingham and Kempton cards.

Things got underway with in the 13:45 at Nottingham where our bettor backed Tommytwohoots at 30/131.00 on the Betfair Exchange. Ian Macinnes' six-year-old pulled clear in the final furlong and won to set the treble off to a victorious start.

Next it was over to Kempton for the 16:12 where our bettor was on Torbellino each-way at 20/121.00.

The eight-year-old, trained by Karen Jewell, was held up in rear by jockey Hollie Doyle before being nudged along two furlongs out, then ridden inside in the final furlong, taking the lead and keeping on,

With two out of two winners, it was back to Nottingham a few minutes later for the 16:17.

Desperate Dan seals £10K treble

Desperate Dan was the horse charged with bringing home the treble.

Of the trio, Peter Chapple-Hyam's three-year-old was backed at the shortest price - 13/27.50 - but there was still every chance the treble would fall at the last leg.

Instead, the horse went well clear over one furlong out then eased towards the finish and comfortably.

And with that the treble was a winner and one Betfair punter was £9,926 better off, all for an outlay of £12.

