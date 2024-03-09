Big Winners on Betfair: Inspired punter wins £21k from £1 thanks to Cash-Out

Punter wins over £21k from a £1 e/w stake

Perfect timing as punter cashes-out after 5 winners

Bet safely at the Cheltenham Festival - read more here

Serial Winners Fund - We're paying £10k for every Rachael Blackmore winner at Cheltenham

Timing was everything for one lucky Betfair punter on Saturday when he cashed out of his seven-horse £1 each-way accumulator for a profit of £21,532, as the sixth leg of his bet was running in the 15:35 race at Sandown Park this afternoon.

With the first five horses in the bet all winning the intrepid punter was looking at a payout of £335,000 should his last two picks win.

The aptly named, Bangers And Cash, was the sixth leg and as the race was being run the customer took the inspired decision to cash out of his bet and secure the payout.

Timing was everything for one lucky @Betfair punter



Cashing out on a 7-horse £1 each-way accumulator to pocket £21.5K before the final two runners lost:



🥇 1:15 - Spiced Run

🥇 1:50 - Champagne Twist

🥇 2:25 - Go Dante

🥇 3:00 - Honky Tonk Highway

🥇 3:35 - Scarface

🤑 Cashed... pic.twitter.com/9wijXf8FB3 -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 9, 2024

Although Bangers And Cash went on to finish third, meaning the punter's bet was still alive, his potential winnings and cash-out value would have been significantly lower becuase of the horse not winning.

Had the punter not cashed-out during or after the sixth race, the bet would have been settled as a loser with the seventh and final selection, Es Perfecto, finishing unplaced.

Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, commented: "Fortunately for the customer they cashed out as the race was being run as the horse went on to finish third and his last leg was also beat. It's great to see a small stake customer use the cash out tool to such great effect".

The seven horses were:

- 13:15: Spiced Run (WON)

- 13:50: Champagne Twist (WON)

- 14:25: Go Dante (WON)

- 15:00: Honky Tonk Highway (WON)

- 15:35: Scarface (WON)

- 16:10: Bangers And Cash (3rd)

- 16:40: Es Perfecto (Unplaced)

Now read more Racing tips and previews here.

Racing...Only Bettor. Watch our Cheltenham Festivla preivew show now.