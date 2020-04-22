US Racing Bets of the Day: Top Seed to lift trophy at Tampa Bay Downs

Game set match for Top Seed

Race 5 19:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Top Seed

Top Seed should go close in this $16k optional claimer.

This Orb colt disappointed in a $35k optional claimer at Gulfstream Park last month. He was fractious on the way down to the start, and was a beaten horse after racing a couple of furlongs. This run is best forgotten as he ran as if something was amiss. He is best judged on his debut effort when winning a Maiden Special Weight in game fashion. I think he will appreciate the ease in grade, and should get back to winning ways. He put in a bullet work on Monday which is a sign of his well being. At present he is trading at [3.0] on the exchange.

Summer Assault to strike

Race 8 21:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Summer Assault

Summer Assault looks like the horse to beat in this $75k optional claiming race on the turf.

This gelding finished an excellent third in the Columbia Stakes over this course last month. He held every chance a furlong from home, but failed to stay the mile trip and weakened when the chips were down. He has winning form over today's five furlong distance and has a touch of class. His work tab is respectable, and should be ready to go. Jockey Angel Suarez rides back which is a positive sign. He should be backed at around [2.6] on the exchange.