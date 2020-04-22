US Racing Bets of the Day: Top Seed to lift trophy at Tampa Bay Downs

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Nick Shiambouros had another winner yesterday at Will Rogers Downs. Nick is back with two selections from Tampa Bay Downs...

"I think he will appreciate the ease in grade, and should get back to winning ways"

Game set match for Top Seed

Race 5 19:30 Tampa Bay Downs - Top Seed

Top Seed should go close in this $16k optional claimer.

This Orb colt disappointed in a $35k optional claimer at Gulfstream Park last month. He was fractious on the way down to the start, and was a beaten horse after racing a couple of furlongs. This run is best forgotten as he ran as if something was amiss. He is best judged on his debut effort when winning a Maiden Special Weight in game fashion. I think he will appreciate the ease in grade, and should get back to winning ways. He put in a bullet work on Monday which is a sign of his well being. At present he is trading at [3.0] on the exchange.

Summer Assault to strike

Race 8 21:00 Tampa Bay Downs - Summer Assault

Summer Assault looks like the horse to beat in this $75k optional claiming race on the turf.

This gelding finished an excellent third in the Columbia Stakes over this course last month. He held every chance a furlong from home, but failed to stay the mile trip and weakened when the chips were down. He has winning form over today's five furlong distance and has a touch of class. His work tab is respectable, and should be ready to go. Jockey Angel Suarez rides back which is a positive sign. He should be backed at around [2.6] on the exchange.

Recommended bets

Nick Shiambouros,

