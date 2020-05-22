US Racing Bets of the Day: River Hawk to swoop at a big price

Tiz Approved again

Race 4 19:08 Tampa Bay Downs - Tiz Approved

Tiz Approved looks like the horse to beat in this $12.5 non winners of three claiming race.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when winning a $8k non winners of two claimer earlier this month. He pulled his way to the front at the entrance to the straight, and stormed clear to win with any amount in hand. This likeable individual is improving with racing, and fully expect him to cope with the class hike. Leading rider Antonio Gallardo rides back for trainer Darien Rodriguez who boasts a 24% strike rate. At present he is trading at [2.52] on the exchange which is about right.

River Hawk a big price

Race 9 21:47 Tampa Bay Downs - River Hawk

River Hawk could run well at a big price in this $20k claiming price on the turf.

This gelding finished fourth to High Heater in a similar condition earlier this month. He was in contention when he had to steady, and lost valuable ground. It is hard to say what would have happened, but would have finished closer at the very least. He has run in much higher company at Saratoga, and was not disgraced in a Stakes race last summer. I do not think we have seen the best of him and the mile trip should suit. I am going to take advantage of the 14/1 Each-Way 4 places promotion on the Sportsbook.