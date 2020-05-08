US Racing Bets of the Day: Idle Time ready to graduate

Tampa (US) 8th May (R2 6f Allw Claim)
Friday 8 May, 6.17pm
|Two Last Words
|Wicked Warrior
|Liberate
|The Goddess Lyssa
|Frontier Mesa
|Hes Smokin Now
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best and only bet Koko Star won. Nick is back with two selections from Tampa Bay Downs...
"The winner has since won giving the form a nice boost"
Back Idle Time Race 9 at [4.2] in the 22:04 at Tampa Bay Downs
The Goddess to rule
Race 2 18:17 Tampa Bay Downs - The Goddess Lyssa
The Goddess Lyssa should go close in this fascinating contest.
This talented filly maintained her unbeaten record when winning a decent allowance race in March. She broke smartly, and cruised to a facile victory without being asked. She is now undefeated in three starts and has a bright future ahead of her. She went through the ring for only $10k at the OBS breeze-up sales last year. Trainer Gerald Bennett has a 23% strike rate at the meeting and the talented Daniel Centeno rides back for the connections. This bargain basement filly is fairly priced at [2.4] on the exchange.
Idle Time ready to roll
Race 9 22:04 Tampa Bay Downs - Idle Time
Idle Time is my idea of the winner of this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.
This well related gelding caught the eye on debut when finishing second to the progressive North Dakota over this course in March. He went for a run up the rail inside the final furlong, and finished strongly without delivering a challenge. The winner has since won giving the form a nice boost. This was a promising debut, and looks open to a great deal of improvement. Trainer Christophe Clement boasts a 35% strike rate at the meeting, and has secured the services of leading rider Antonio Gallardo. At present he is trading at [4.2] on the exchange which is generous.
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +38.1
This week so far....
Staked: 7.0
Returned: 3.9
