To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Darts at Home Tips

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

US Racing Bets of the Day: Idle Time ready to graduate

Idle Time Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Idle Time runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best and only bet Koko Star won. Nick is back with two selections from Tampa Bay Downs...

"The winner has since won giving the form a nice boost"

Back Idle Time Race 9 at [4.2] in the 22:04 at Tampa Bay Downs

The Goddess to rule

Race 2 18:17 Tampa Bay Downs - The Goddess Lyssa

The Goddess Lyssa should go close in this fascinating contest.

This talented filly maintained her unbeaten record when winning a decent allowance race in March. She broke smartly, and cruised to a facile victory without being asked. She is now undefeated in three starts and has a bright future ahead of her. She went through the ring for only $10k at the OBS breeze-up sales last year. Trainer Gerald Bennett has a 23% strike rate at the meeting and the talented Daniel Centeno rides back for the connections. This bargain basement filly is fairly priced at [2.4] on the exchange.

Idle Time ready to roll

Race 9 22:04 Tampa Bay Downs - Idle Time

Idle Time is my idea of the winner of this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This well related gelding caught the eye on debut when finishing second to the progressive North Dakota over this course in March. He went for a run up the rail inside the final furlong, and finished strongly without delivering a challenge. The winner has since won giving the form a nice boost. This was a promising debut, and looks open to a great deal of improvement. Trainer Christophe Clement boasts a 35% strike rate at the meeting, and has secured the services of leading rider Antonio Gallardo. At present he is trading at [4.2] on the exchange which is generous.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +38.1

This week so far....
Staked: 7.0
Returned: 3.9

Recommended bets

Back The Goddess Lyssa Race 2 at [2.4] in the 18:17 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Idle Time Race 9 at [4.2] in the 22:04 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa (US) 8th May (R2 6f Allw Claim)

Friday 8 May, 6.17pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Two Last Words
Wicked Warrior
Liberate
The Goddess Lyssa
Frontier Mesa
Hes Smokin Now
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 8th May (R9 7f Mdn)

Friday 8 May, 10.04pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Beachwalker
U S Delta Force
The Happy Giant
Felix The Fox
Tiz Light The Way
Doubly Blessed
Idle Time
Hellfire Bob
Reliability
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Read past articles