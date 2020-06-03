US Racing Bets of the Day: Forgotten Peace to silence rivals

Tench will be tough

Race 1 12:50 Tampa Bay Downs - Tench

Tench should prove difficult to beat in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This gelding finished an excellent third in a similar race at Keenland last October. Despite taking a hefty bump at the start, he managed to claim the lead before running out of steam close home. He has contested some decent maidens, and should find this field a little easier to handle. Trainer Timothy Hamm has prepared him well for his seasonal debut. He put in a couple of bullet works, spaced with maintenance works to ensure peak fitness for this contest. At present he is trading at [2.28] on the exchange which is just about right.

Don't forget Peace

Race 7 21:04 Tampa Bay Downs - Forgotten Peace

Forgotten Peace should run well at a decent price in this $25k claimer for non winners of two races on the main track.

This Jersey Town filly finished down the field in a warm allowance race on the Tapeta at Presque Isle Downs last October. She held every chance a furlong from home but was left behind when the pace lifted. She had previously won a Maiden Special Weight in great style, which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Ron Potts drops her in to a claimer for her local debut, and hopefully will be rewarded with a win. She threw in a bullet last month and should be ready to do herself justice. At present she is trading at [6.8] on the exchange.