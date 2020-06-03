To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Forgotten Peace to silence rivals

Forgotten Peace Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Forgotten Peace runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Runaway Wind won at Lone Star Park. Nick is back with two selections from Tampa Bay Downs...

"She had previously won a Maiden Special Weight in great style, which reads well in the context of this race"

Back Forgotten Peace Race 7 at [6.8] in the 21:04 at Tampa Bay Downs

Tench will be tough

Race 1 12:50 Tampa Bay Downs - Tench

Tench should prove difficult to beat in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This gelding finished an excellent third in a similar race at Keenland last October. Despite taking a hefty bump at the start, he managed to claim the lead before running out of steam close home. He has contested some decent maidens, and should find this field a little easier to handle. Trainer Timothy Hamm has prepared him well for his seasonal debut. He put in a couple of bullet works, spaced with maintenance works to ensure peak fitness for this contest. At present he is trading at [2.28] on the exchange which is just about right.

Don't forget Peace

Race 7 21:04 Tampa Bay Downs - Forgotten Peace

Forgotten Peace should run well at a decent price in this $25k claimer for non winners of two races on the main track.

This Jersey Town filly finished down the field in a warm allowance race on the Tapeta at Presque Isle Downs last October. She held every chance a furlong from home but was left behind when the pace lifted. She had previously won a Maiden Special Weight in great style, which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Ron Potts drops her in to a claimer for her local debut, and hopefully will be rewarded with a win. She threw in a bullet last month and should be ready to do herself justice. At present she is trading at [6.8] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +47:35

This week so far....

Staked: 4.0
Returned: 4.5

Recommended bets

Back Tench Race 1 at [2.28] in the 12:50 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Forgotten Peace Race 7 at [6.8] in the 21:04 at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros,

