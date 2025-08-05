Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' Tuesday two to back at 25/1 and 66/1

Selection showed promise on debut

Likely to have mentally matured from that

Valentine Boy is overpriced at Newbury

Gunalt Wavelength has looked a difficult ride on both starts but she's worth backing at a big price on her first start going left-handed.

On her debut at Carlisle, she hung left badly from early in the home straight and looked unrideable, finishing well beaten in seventh. She went to Doncaster over a straight seven furlongs on her second start and, after travelling well in behind rivals, she once again hung sharply left under pressure and was no help to her rider.

Given that, I thought Gunalt Wavelength did well to finish only four-and-a-half lengths behind Aleen who she reopposes. I'm hoping the plan for her today will be to get on the inside rail and stay there in an attempt to negate her trait of hanging badly left. This doesn't look a particularly strong race, so if she is better suited by this track, she could be more competitive than her big price suggests.

There is the concern that Gunalt Wavelength might still try to hang left even if running against the rail, and she will only be able to win a race when she doesn't have to come under pressure, but I think the market is overlooking her potential for improvement under these circumstances. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Gunalt Wavelength in the 14:30 at Catterick 0.5pt win SBK 66/1

Valentine Boy made a promising start to his career at Salisbury and I think his low-profile connections have resulted in his chance being overlooked in this maiden.

On his debut, he was quite quickly away from the stalls and initially raced a shade keenly before tucking in behind the leaders on the rail. As the pace markedly quickened with three furlongs to go, he was angled out to make his effort but shifted left and then ran around under pressure as he didn't seem to know what was required of him. He edged left again when given a crack before being straightened up and keeping on under hands and heels to finish fourth.

Given the greenness that he showed, improvement can be expected from Valentine Boy, having gained that experience. That race was of a similar quality to this one so any step forward is likely to put him in contention. He is dropping back in trip but the way that he travelled through the race, and the sharpness he showed at the start, suggests he may not have an issue with that. The market has overlooked his chance. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.