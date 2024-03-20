Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams likes two at Market Rasen on Wednesday

Improved effort over fences last time

Switch to right-handed track to suit

Happy Du Mesnil and My Portia are overpriced at Market Rasen

No. 2 Happy Du Mesnil (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Toby Wynne

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 92

Happy Du Mesnil took a step forward from his chasing debut when third at Bangor last time and I'm hoping he can make more improvement today now switched to a right-handed track.

He made the running and showed a tendency to edge to his right a little at fences early on but that became more marked in the second half of the race. He was still in a share of the lead at two out but couldn't go with the front pair from that point and was beaten 6½ lengths in third.

Given the ground and momentum that he lost with jumping out to his right and other hesitance at fences, I think he did well to finish that close up. I'm hoping the switch to a right-handed track will see him jump straighter and the first time blinkers could also help him to focus better and not be as hesitant approaching fences.

It's difficult to what tactics are going to be used on Texard but if they revert to holding him up then Happy Du Mesnil may also be able to get a relatively soft lead and gain a tactical advantage over his rivals.

It might be that his jumping won't improve but I think he has more than enough ability to win a race of this nature if he applies himself and any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Happy Du Mesnil in the 14:00 at Market Rasen 1pt win at 7/24.50

No. 5 My Portia SBK 11/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: L J Morgan

Jockey: John Kington

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 75

At a bigger price, My Portia is another who I think will appreciate the switch to a right-handed track.

She showed a bit of ability and the tendency to jump right in maiden/novice hurdles and that jumping habit was highlighted to a greater degree on her chasing debut at Southwell, where she was also reported to have hung right.

It might be that she just doesn't have much ability or doesn't see out the trip. However, it could be that the first time tongue tie will help her finish off her race stronger than has been the case in the past and the return to a right-handed track has to be a positive for her chance. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.