Horse Racing Tips: Back Endless to Power past Southwell rivals

No. 3 Superstylin (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Suzy Smith

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 90

Superstylin was put up in this column on Sunday, but unfortunately he was a non-runner as the trainer deemed the ground had got too soft for him at Huntingdon.

Hopefully he'll get to take his chance in this 2m 1f handicap chase as I still like his claims, even though he needs to reverse form from last time with likely favourite Zara's Universe.

However, I'm confident he can do that, particularly with a pull at the weights and the fact he wasn't seen to best effect when the pair met at Southwell earlier this month.

Superstylin finished third to Zara's Universe there, but he did shape as if the run was needed returning from a 95-day break and there's also an argument that he made his bid a bit earlier than ideal, too.

I'm hoping the excellent Sean Bowen rides a lightly, more patient race this time and I suspect that will give this seven-year-old every chance of turning the tables, particularly as he's still unexposed as a chaser.

No. 2 (5) Jeans Maite SBK 15/8 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Roy Bowring

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 67

Over at Southwell, this 5f handicap will provide a completely different test and I'm hopeful the speedy Jeans Maite can blitz this field from the front.

Roy Bowring's mare hasn't got her head in front since late-2022, but she's dropped 1lb below her last winning mark since and looked in good shape when finishing second over this C&D in January.

I'm presuming she had a small setback after that as we didn't see her again until last week (nine weeks on), where she shaped as if better for the outing, fading into fifth having taken up her usual front-running position, again over this C&D.

She's the only out-and-out front-runner in this field, a scenario that rarely transpires over the minimum trip on the all-weather, and that should play right into her hands.

I'm expecting her to bounce out and attempt to make all, and she should take plenty of catching as she attempts to record fourth C&D success.

No. 1 (4) Endless Power SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 84

The finale at Southwell is an interesting 1m handicap and I'm siding with top weight Endless Power, who looks a progressive horse in a field of largely exposed rivals.

James Tate's son of Fastnet Rock got off the mark at the third time of asking in maiden company at Chelmsford last July, where he did well to overcome some trouble in running before coming home three quarters of a length to the good.

Gelded before his next run, he was too fresh and free on handicap debut at Chelmsford in January, but he put that below-par effort well behind him when striking at Wolverhampton last time.

Stepping up in trip there, he still went freely but finished off his race well, showing a good attitude to get the better of Masqool by a head.

The narrow winning margin there means Endless Power has only incurred a 4lb rise and he still looks to have some progression in him.

He's also dropping back to 1m here (that Wolves win came over 9.5f), which will be no bad things given how exuberant he can be in his races.