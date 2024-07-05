Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged pointing attack at Newton Abbot

Switch to hurdles to suit

Those that have run over hurdles don't set a particularly formidable standard in the opening maiden hurdle at Newton Abbot and there are a couple of rules newcomers who appeal at the prices.

At the start of the last pointing season I thought Top Man Tom had the potential to progress through the ranks given the ability he showed in three starts in Ireland. However, his jumping, which had been an issue in Ireland, continued to prevent him from showing his full ability in the results and he was then unlucky at Cotley when brought down at two out when likely to be competitive at the finish.

Cheekpieces appeared to have a positive impact on him when applied towards the end of the season so it's encouraging for his chance that they are on again today and given his jumping let him down in points, I think the switch to hurdling could bring significant improvement from Top Man Tom. He's also making a positive trainer switch in moving to Ben Pauling and I like the jockey booking of David Bass as his typically positive riding style should suit this horse. Any 15/28.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Top Man Tom in the 14:15 at Newton Abbot 1pt win SBK 9/1

The other ex-British pointer who appeals is Yellow Car who showed a good level of ability when winning on his second start.

He was poorly positioned in a slowly run race on his debut at Larkhill and he jumped out to the left in the second half of the race but he showed some promise in finishing strongly to take sixth. He built on that next time at Kingston Blount when putting up a good performance on the clock. He jumped to the front at five out and despite making a bad mistake at two out, he held off the challenge of Washpool with the pair finishing miles clear of the rest.

Yellow Car was sent off favourite for his final start in the pointing sphere but unseated early on and he's another who I think will benefit from the switch to hurdles. The left-handed track is also likely to suit him and while I think he might ideally want a bit more of a test of stamina, the ability he showed in points suggests that he could be competitive in a race of this quality. Any double-figure prices appeal.