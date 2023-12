Very easy point winner on debut

Testing ground no problem

Killaney King is overpriced at Punchestown

Find out about the Betfair Beacons on the Exchange

No. 4 Killaney King (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Blizzard Of Oz heads the market for this maiden hurdle having run to a very good level in bumpers last season but I think he's likely to face tough competition from a rules debutant.

Killaney King is making his first start for Henry De Bromhead having put up one of the best performances of the first half of the last pointing season when winning easily on debut at Rathcannon. Having raced in behind the leaders early on, he travelled strongly to join the leader after a circuit and went on going down the back straight for the final time. There were still six horses in contention on the long run to two out but without coming off the bridle he gradually dropped them and eased clear in the testing conditions between the last two fences to a very comfortable success.

The manner in which he went away from his rivals in that ground was very taking and suggested that he was a bright prospect to go under rules. The ground today will clearly be no problem to him and I think this is a suitable trip for him given the way he travelled through the race on debut.

It may turn out that he's a little in need of the run after 401 days off the track and it is a bit concerning that he didn't run last season but if he turns up in the form that he was in on debut then he's a big danger to the favourite and any 2/13.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Killaney King in the 13:00 at Punchestown 1pt win at 5/23.50 Bet now

No. 5 Kinturk Kalanisi (Ire) SBK 28/1 EXC 130 Trainer: T. Gibney, Ireland

Jockey: K. E. Buckley

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

At a much bigger price I think Kinturk Kalanisi is worth a small bet each way in the same race having shown promise on his pointing debut.

He travelled well to track the leaders early on the final circuit before briefly having to be shaken along as he ran green on the run to two out. He was carried a little wider than ideal on the final bend and was slightly hampered at the last before running on to finish second while continuing to show signs of inexperience.

I'm not sure the way that race developed or the ground was in Kinturk Kalanisi's favour that day and I think the softer conditions today could see him in a better light. He is also likely to have come on mentally for that experience so he could step up considerably on the bare form of that performance. Any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.