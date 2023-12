Two Tuesday bets both ridden by Harry Cobden

Steel Ally is the speed figure horse

Back Nicholls to be rewarded for Ffos Las sole entry

No. 7 Steel Ally (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

The fact that Steel Ally - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was in the process of running a very good circuit figure on seasonal/hurdle debut, and he was still able to run good closing splits despite almost coming down at the final flight suggests he is more than capable of landing a Maiden Hurdle such as this.

Sam Thomas' five-year-old had offered plenty of promise in a couple of bumpers last season, including when mixing it with good company, only folding late at Chepstow. Still, a repeat of his run here 30 days when looking in command until a last flight blunder handed the race to a rival will be enough to fend off most in this field.

Whether it will be enough to down the expensive Irish Point winner Fortunate Man is unknown, and market support for that one should probably be taken seriously. Still, the selection has shown a good level of ability, and one won't be easy to surpass, so the favourite will have to prove up to a good level the first time out (run to at least 120).

Steel Ally rates the value play, and interestingly, Thomas has booked jump jockey title chasing Harry Cobden (1-1) for the ride. Conditions are ideal, and there's little reason Steel Ally shouldn't be firmly in the thick of things today - mainly if he settles better than he did on his most recent outing.

No. 2 Knowsley Road (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 130

Paul Nicholls rarely sends a runner to Ffos Las without success (31% strike rate 14-26 finished inside the first three), so the fact that Knowsley Road - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is his sole runner on the card speaks volumes.

Plenty of Nicholls' runners have been coming on for their first outing of the season, and this could be another now back down to a more suitable trip, having failed to see out three miles in a competitive contest at Newbury 33 days ago.

That's now zero for two over three miles and two below-par efforts at Newbury. Still, he ran well over 2m5f at Warwick behind Grey Dawning and Ginny's Destiny, contributing to a strong pace when third in the Grade 2 Leamington Novice Hurdle last season.

That's strong form in the context of this race, and he may be able to get back on the up, having shown plenty of promise for a long way on chase debut at Newbury and showing the right credentials for an improver in this sphere.

The King Of Ryhope is feared, but he does lack a turn of foot, and a mark of 136 looks high for one that is not straightforward and needs to be smuggled into a race. He could give too many lengths to Knowsley Road, who may return to front-running tactics with a lack of pace in the race.