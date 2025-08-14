Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies sprinter to break his maiden at Windsor

Promise in both handicap runs

Likely strong pace to track

Montezuma is overpriced at Windsor

Red Snapper is dropping back to five furlongs for his first start in a nursery and I think the market is underestimating the improvement this could bring from him.

Having looked clueless on debut, he showed a bit more at this track over seven furlongs when looking a blatant non stayer after staying in contention until the final two furlongs. Dropped back to six furlongs last time, he travelled well behind the leader through the first half of the race and was still in a share of second two furlongs out before fading quickly late on to finish fifth.

I think the drop back to five furlongs and weaker company could bring improvement from Red Snapper and having experience of such an undulating track can help his cause too. Maybe it will turn out that he's just a weak off the bridle but I think he has the potential to take a step forward on his nursery debut and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Red Snapper in the 15:00 at Chepstow 0.5pt e/w SBK 10/1

Montezuma has shown promise on both starts in handicaps and I think he has a good chance of getting off the mark this evening.

At Hamilton two starts ago, he was slowly away and raced at the back of the field through the first half of the race. He was still travelling well in behind rivals two furlongs out but could never get a clear run and finished a close third. Last time at Chepstow, he broke better but raced keener than ideal with no cover. He made smooth headway to make his challenge two furlongs out and was travelling best at that stage but the combination of the early keenness and softening ground told late on.

While Montezuma is drawn widest in stall twelve, there's early speed around him so hopefully Amie Waugh will have a better chance of getting him to settle in behind rivals than was the case at Windsor and the quicker ground tonight is likely to help his cause too. There is a concern that he could repeat the slow starting antics from Hamilton and how he will handle a quick turnaround from Chepstow is an unknown but he looks capable of being a fair bit better than his mark of 72 in time and I think that improvement could start tonight. Any 6/17.00 or bigger appeals.