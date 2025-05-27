Horse Racing Tips: Back 4/1 Firebrand on return at Ballinrobe

Rhys Williams

  • Selection contested a deeper race last time

  • He will face no issues if rain arrives

  • Firebrand is overpriced at Ballinrobe

Ballinrobe - 18:30 - Back Firebrand

Firebrand returns from a break in division two of the maiden hurdle on Tuesday and I think he has a better chance of being a danger to the front pair than the market suggests.

When last seen, he ran well in a deeper race than this at Fairyhouse. He raced a bit keenly early on but was still travelling well when making his challenge between the final two hurdles. He briefly moved into second but didn't quite finish off the race as strongly as those around him, with an awkward landing at the last not helping his case.

Given that he tends to edge to the right at hurdles and looked to want to go that way on the flat, he's got the right track today and won't be inconvenienced if the forecast rain arrives. The quality of his performances over hurdles is closer to the front pair than the prices suggest and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Firebrand in the 18:30 at Ballinrobe 1pt win

SBK4/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 160.00pts

Returned: 274.37pts

P/L: +114.37pts

