Very good hurdling debut

Switch to right-handed track to suit

Personal Ambition is overpriced at Sandown

Find out about Betfair Beacons on the Exchange

No. 2 Fast Buck (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 125

Ballybreeze coming out of this handicap chase opens it up and I'm hoping that Fast Buck can take advantage of this opportunity having shaped well over C&D last time.

Having initially set out to race handily, he was down on his nose at the first and reached for the second which resulted in him dropping back into last. He was still in that position jumping three out and he still appeared to be going well approaching two out just behind the leading line of four but once he jumped that, he couldn't go with the leading pair and finished third.

I expect the plan will be to try to make the running or at least race very prominently today and that could see him be advantageously positioned in a race that isn't packed with early speed. He's also been dropped 2lb for his latest run and, if following the same pattern as last season, I expect he's now reaching peak fitness having had two runs.

There is a slight concern that his wind might still be an issue given he didn't pick up too well last time but in a race of this quality I think he's overpriced and any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Fast Buck in the 13:15 at Sandown 1pt win at 13/27.50 Bet now

No. 4 Personal Ambition (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Southoftheborder heads the market for this Grade 2 novices' hurdle on the back on an impressive hurdling debut at this track. He could be tough to beat if building on that but I have a slight doubt over whether a strongly run 2m4f on a stiff track will be ideal for him given the speed and enthusiastic way of going that he's shown.

I'm expecting a strong pace courtesy of Insurrection and Josh The Boss. The former won comfortably on hurdling debut at Exeter but he was left alone to do as he pleased in front so if he does face competition for the lead as anticipated, there has to be a question over whether he can repeat that.

It's another ex-Irish pointer who appeals at the prices following a smart hurdling debut. Personal Ambition made his hurdling and stable debut at Warwick over 2m3f and despite often jumping out to his right, he won comfortably. Always in a prominent position, going out to the right caused him to make mistakes at the first two hurdles and he was too big over the third. He remained handy and travelled strongly into the home straight in second and eased to the front approaching two out. He made a bad mistake at the last only just over a length in front but soon quickened away again on the run-in.

The runner up did have some troubles of his own in the home straight but he's won since while the well beaten third is now rated 110.

Given the ground and momentum that he lost with poor jumping and going out to the right, I thought Personal Ambition won with more in hand than the margin suggests and the switch to a right-handed track today looks likely to bring improvement from him. He should also be suited by tracking a good pace and the testing conditions are no issue for him. Any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Personal Ambition in the 13:50 at Sandown 1pt win at 9/25.50 Bet now

Read Adam Houghton's Friday tips here.