A Newcastle NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newcastle NAP - 16:15 - Back Parish Councillor

No. 1 (8) Parish Councillor (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: David & Nicola Barron

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Parish Councillor showed improved form to get off the mark over this course and distance in February, only winning by half a length but looking value for extra having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

His subsequent absence suggests he possibly hasn't been the easiest to train, but the runner-up has done her bit for the form with four wins, showing a useful level of form in the process.

Parish Councillor has the potential to scale similar heights if standing more regular racing and this looks just an ordinary novice event in which he should be capable of conceding weight all round if ready to go after 10 months on the sidelines.

Back Parish Councillor @ 3.259/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Newcastle Next Best - 18:45 - Back Night On Earth

No. 4 (6) Night On Earth (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 72

Night On Earth took a step back in the right direction when finishing third at Chelmsford last time, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only four lengths having gone off too hard at the head of affairs

He weakened in the final 100 yards, just unable to sustain his effort under such aggressive tactics, while a lack of race fitness might also have been a factor after 10 weeks off.

Either way, Night On Earth certainly shaped as if back in top form and it's surely just a matter of time before he takes advantage of a career-low mark having tumbled in the weights for his current yard.

Back Night On Earth @ 4.03/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Newcastle Each-Way - 16:45 - Back Cold Stare

No. 4 (10) Cold Stare (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

Cold Stare is lightly raced on the all-weather for one of his age and experience and he showed enough when finishing fourth over this course and distance last time to suggest he could have a productive time of things this winter if his connections persevere with him.

Beaten only two lengths at the line, he arguably deserved extra credit having been detached from the rest of the field in the early stages and this time he meets the winner, Sir Maxi, on 4 lb better terms and with Danny Tudhope back in the saddle.