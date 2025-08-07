Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies nursery debutant at Chelmsford
Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's horse racing and has a sole selection at Chelmsford.
-
Selection showed promise on debut at this track
-
Dropping back to more suitable trip will help
-
Excelerate is overpriced at Chelmsford on Thursday
Chelmsford - 15:00 - Back Excelerate
Excelerate (Ire)
- J: Silvestre De Sousa
- T: Michael Keady
- F: 966
Excelerate was well beaten when finishing sixth of six at Musselburgh last time but I think he's capable of better now dropped back to five furlongs for his nursery debut.
He made his debut at this track over six furlongs and showed some promise, travelling well in behind the leaders before looking green and fading late on. He was dropped back to five furlongs next time and raced very keenly early on without cover. It was a similar story last time over a longer trip when dropping away quickly in the closing stages.
The return to five furlongs is a positive for Excelerate and they have got tactical options. Given how keenly he's raced, they could look to let him stride on or, if there is other early pace, he will be more likely to settle better in behind rivals than has been the case in his last two starts.
The way he travelled on debut suggests he has ability. This isn't a strong race so it looks a good chance for Excelerate if he can put in a more mentally mature performance. Any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 233.00pts
Returned: 372.82pts
P/L: +139.82pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
