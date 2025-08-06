Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday includes a 20/1 Racing League pick

Katie Midwinter has seven selections for Thursday's racing

Course specialist can strike at Chelmsford

Brian is bet of the day in the Racing League at Chepstow

Track specialist Wadacre Gomez, who has form figures of 311114192 over this course-and-distance, always warrants consideration when appearing at the all-weather venue and he is an enticing pick at a price of 12/113.00 in this race.

The Charlie Johnston-trained contender is on a 3lb lower mark than when recording his previous success here last summer, which should give him a chance of returning to winning ways on his 35th career start.

Representing a yard with a strike-rate of 24 percent at the course this year, whose owners, Wadacre Stud, boast an all-time win percentage of 36 percent, Wadacre Gomez is one to keep onside and holds solid claims under Hollie Doyle.

Recommended Bet Back Wadacre Gomez E/W in 16:00 Chelmsford SBK 12/1

Making his first appearance for the Stuart Williams yard having recently changed hands for 70,000gns, Mehmas gelding King Of Light is one to note from a mark of 87, capable of shaping better than when last seen in the hugely competitive Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Prior to his latest appearance, the three-year-old sported first-time cheekpieces when eighth at York, staying on well from the rear of the field in the closing stages, catching the eye over the 5f trip and shaping as though a step up to 6f could suit.

During his debut campaign as a juvenile, King Of Light showed potential particularly when third to Shadow Army and Francisco's Piece on the Knavesmire, going on to reverse form with the runner-up, a Listed winner, at Haydock later in the season, and when a creditable fourth at odds of 28/129.00 in the Listed Rosebery Stakes at Ayr.

On that occasion in Stakes company, King Of Light was beaten by now 98-rated Star Of Mehams, with now 93-rated Uncle Don in second, subsequent Group Three winner Coto De Caza in third, and recent Listed winner Kaadi further behind in fifth.

There should be more to come from King Of Light, who has shown he possesses ability in 11 starts to date. Now only 1lb above his last winning mark, the gelding is capable of posing a threat in the hands of Marco Ghiani, who has an 18 percent strike-rate for the stable so far this year.

Recommended Bet Back King Of Light E/W in 17:30 Chepstow SBK 20/1

Shaman colt Brian has been a horse to follow since his two-length fourth to Sergio Parisse at odds of 66/167.00 on debut, in a Windsor maiden which also featured subsequent three-time Listed winner Lady With The Lamp, now rated 102.

In his second outing, Brian was beaten a narrow margin by Cool Hoof Luke, who went on to land the Gimcrack Stakes, before placing again when upped in class in the Chesham Stakes, no match for the winner Bedtime Story but performing with great credit at a price of 28/129.00.

His first success came in a Newbury novice event, winning convincingly by five-and-a-half-lengths, before Brian claimed a valuable prize in the Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes at Newmarket's July Course. He placed at Group Three level in his penultimate start of his first season, narrowly denied Stakes glory by Symbol Of Strength in a performance worth upgrading due to an unfavourable trip around the Kempton track that day.

Having switched yards from Sylvester Kirk to Stan Moore, Brian made his debut for his new stable when a two-length fourth to Big Mojo in the Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot in the spring, before struggling to make an impression when on the wrong side of the track in the Jersey Stakes at the Royal Meeting.

Considering Brian has proven his capabilities of performing at a higher level, and has been unfortunate not to land a black-type success so far in his career, he should be in the mix in handicap company, possessing the ability required to make his presence felt in this field.

Recommended Bet Back Brian E/W in 18:30 Chepstow SBK 8/1

David O'Meara-trained Riot, who is now 9lb below his last winning mark, should be suited by the competitive nature of this race and can make the frame with some luck in-running at a price of 9/110.00.

The eight-year-old gelding often surges late with his challenge, finishing strongly from the rear of the field, but can often find trouble and traffic problems in the finish due to his running style.

On multiple occasions during his career, Riot has been an eye-catcher in defeat when suffering a luckless passage, most recently in his latest start at York, and if he can find a favourable trip in the closing stages, he should be able to a pose at this level from a lenient mark. Well-handicapped and representing a yard with an all-time strike-rate of 33 percent at the track, Riot holds each-way claims and warrants consideration under Danny Tudhope.

Recommended Bet Back Riot E/W in 19:00 Chepstow SBK 9/1

Experienced seven-year-old Existent has been running consistently well since returning from a short break last December, finishing among the first five in all of his 13 starts since. He's winless in the last three-and-a-half years, but is now 11lb below that mark and has been only narrowly denied on a few occasions from a similar rating in recent months.

This is a drop in class for the Stuart Williams-trained gelding, who ran with some credit following a slow start at this meeting 12 months ago, and he should be able to make the frame once again having been in great form recently.

On his penultimate start, Existent was beaten only a length-and-a-half by subsequent Group Two winner Jm Jungle in the Dash at Epsom on Derby Day, proving he can still perform at a high level, and, at odds of 13/27.50, he is one for the shortlist.

Recommended Bet Back Existent E/W in 19:30 Chepstow SBK 13/2

Joseph O'Brien is represented on the Flat for the first time at Chepstow as Expert Eye filly Beset makes her tenth appearance in search of a third career success.

The four-year-old, who was formerly trained by Henry Candy for whom she showed some potential with a maiden success at Wolverhampton, has been in good form for Carriganóg Racing this year, winning on yard debut over an extended mile-and-a-quarter, beating talented stablemate Lemsairbat and recent winner Ob La Di, before finishing second to now 97-rated Santorini Star at Goodwood.

When last seen, Beset placed third in a competitive Premier Handicap when sent off as the 10/34.33 favourite at the Curragh. First-time cheekpieces were equipped on that occasion when she was beaten only three-quarters-of-a-length by Fleetfoot, who has run well at the Galway Festival since. She didn't get the run of the race, struggling for daylight at a crucial stage in the straight, and a 2lb rise shouldn't be enough to deter her progress.

An Irish-raider to keep onside, Beset makes plenty of appeal with the scope for improvement beyond her current rating of 84.

Recommended Bet Back Beset in 20:00 Chepstow SBK 11/2

In the mile-and-a-quarter finale at Chepstow, top weight City Of Delight is one to note for David Menuisier with David Probert, who is one from one for the yard this year, in the saddle.

The four-year-old gelding enjoyed a fruitful campaign last term, rising from a mark of 63 to 83 from May to October, recording a four-timer during the middle part of the season. He returned in similar form this year, winning both of his first two races of the season before finishing second at Windsor on his penultimate start.

His latest start at Haydock is worth putting a line through considering he was well below the level he has been performing at, and he can bounce back now only 3lb above his last winning mark.

City Of Delight could prove worth keeping the faith in following one poor effort, and is on a workable mark from which he can strike again to record a seventh career success, capable of posing a threat in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back City Of Delight E/W in 20:30 Chepstow SBK 7/1

