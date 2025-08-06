Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies classy veteran for victory at Chepstow

Philippart De Foy patience can pay off with stable star

Goodwood winner holds Great claims once more

Dangerman set to strike again at Sandown

1 (3) Vafortino (Ire) J: Daniel Muscutt

Daniel Muscutt T: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Kevin Philippart de Foy F: 11/266320- SBK 7/1

EXC 10.5

It has been a period of change for Kevin Philippart De Foy with the Newmarket handler making a well publicised transfer to Amo Racing this summer.

Quite understandably, given the logistical changes, the Newmarket handler hasn't sent out as many runners as would naturally be the case for high summer, albeit he is never one to wring out the last drop from a lemon.

Since the start of 2025, Philippart De Foy has saddled 133 runners in the UK. By comparison, Richard Fahey sent out more than half those runners (70) in the past fornight!

Clearly, the Belgian handler favours the more conservative approach with his horses, a methodology his predecessor at Freemason Lodge Stables, Sir Michael Stoute, would applaud.

Philippart De Foy has been in no rush to run Vafortino this summer with the seven-year-old not sighted since finishing down the field in the British Champions Sprint at Ascot back in October.

At a starting price of 80/1 over a trip unlikely to bring out his best, that was a tall ask for a horse which has been a tremendous flag bearer for the stable in recent seasons.

Still thought good enough to warrant an entry in the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes at Newbury a week on Saturday, Vafortino makes a surprise comeback to racing in this seven-furlong handicap.

Perhaps it shouldn't be so much of a shock given the winner's purse is verging on £40,000 and the winner of a Group 2 in ten days time over the same trip with the likes of Audience, Rosallion and Shadow Of Light among its entries will earn just double that purse - makes you think doesn't it?

Vafortino won't face anything of that grade here of course and, given he has a very good record fresh, enjoys some juice in the ground and looks assured of a strong gallop to run at, merits a bet on his first dip into handicaps since a fine sixth in the 2024 Wokingham Stakes.

Recommended Bet Back Vafortino @ SBK 7/1

https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/07-august-2025/chepstow/11/3/#great-acclaim

Given he won on this card 12 months ago and bounced back to form in the first-time blinkers in a well-contested Goodwood handicap last week, it would be remiss not to cover Great Acclaim with a saver here.

There is of course a risk that the headgear may not have the same effect second time round, but the son of Aclaim should enjoy a good tow into the race with Mister Bluebird alongside and he clearly thrives at this time of year with his August form figures reading 0112, with the duck egg recorded on debut when unfancied and the second when beaten a head after suffering inteference.

Recommended Bet Back Great Acclaim @ SBK 4/1

The first-time blinkers were the catalyst to a winning display from Dangerman at the Esher venue last time and, in the hope that they have such a positive effect again, the son of Cracksman has a bright chance of following up.

Well beaten on his handicap debut at Newbury over 12 furlongs, John and Thady Gosden's gelding relished the drop back in trip last time which, combined with the headgear, saw him finish off powerfully and put huge distances between himself and his rivals with only Bulletin able to keep tabs on the runaway winner.

The runner-up has since run exceptionally well in a hot Goodwood handicap to give the form a sound footing and a 4lb rise for the selection looks pretty lenient given there was a further eight lengths back to the third home, War Supremo.

Hopefully, Rab Havlin can get a similar tune out of Dangerman here and he can follow up in similar style.

Recommended Bet Back Dangerman @ SBK 7/4

Now read Katie Midwinter's Thursday tips here