Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Irish filly to break her maiden at Glorious Goodwood
Our resident tipster has analysed Wednesday's racing and has a sole selection at Glorious Goodwood.
Likely strong pace to suit selection on day two
Blinkers can bring improvement on Wednesday
Luna Mia is overpriced at Goodwood
Goodwood - 16:20 - Back Luna Mia
Luna Mia
- J: Rossa Ryan
- T: M. D. O'Callaghan, Ireland
- F: 24
Plenty of the 11 fillies that line up in this conditions race have made the running in previous starts and that could lead to this being strongly run if they try to take each other on up front. That may set the race up for a closer and I think the market is underestimating Luna Mia's chance of taking advantage of such a pace scenario.
She made a promising start to her career at Listowel when she travelled strongly and looked to have Magny Cours in trouble a furlong out but that rival outbattled Luna Mia to win by a head.
She was stepped up in class to Group 2 company last time at the Curragh and being awkwardly away from the stalls didn't help her chance. She raced in last, and a shade keenly, early on as a result and she wasn't able to put in a serious challenge from that position, going on to finish fourth.
Luna Mia faces easier company today and the application of blinkers could help her it has looked as though she hasn't been completely applying herself under pressure. The headgear could also help to sharpen her up in the early stages which she is likely to need dropping back to a sharp five furlongs so that she doesn't get too far behind in the first couple of furlongs.
Such a test of speed is a slight concern for her chance but I'm hoping that the front runners will go at such a pace that they leave themselves vulnerable to a late closer and I think Luna Mia could be the one to pounce. Any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Wednesday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 221.00pts
Returned: 359.82pts
P/L: +138.82pts
