Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 20/1 Glorious Goodwood pick

Katie Midwinter has selections at Goodwood and Galway on Wednesday

Richard Hughes-trained filly makes appeal in Group Three contest

Likeable gelding can match last year's effort in the Galway Plate

Likeable filly Fair Angellica caught the eye staying on strongly from a difficult position at odds of 22/123.00 in the Group Three Hackwood Stakes when last seen, and the return to 7f should suit based on that effort making her a filly to note in this field.

Trained by Richard Hughes, the four-year-old daughter of Harry Angel is proven at Listed level and has shown she possesses the talent required to hold her own in this company, too. Although she is yet to win in three starts at this level, she has performed with some credit and has the scope for further improvement.

As a juvenile, Fair Angellica recorded three wins from as many starts and has progressed since, achieving a career-high rating of 106. She may be overlooked in a race of this nature, and therefore makes each-way appeal at generous odds of 14/115.00 under Finley Marsh.

Recommended Bet Back Fair Angellica E/W in 13:55 Goodwood SBK 14/1

Sea The Stars filly Power Of Destiny shaped with plenty of promise last season for Sir Michael Stoute, winning her maiden on her second start at Haydock in June, beating subsequent winner Cabrera, before finishing a close second to useful fillies Blessed Honour and Al Anoud, respectively, including over this course-and-distance.

As a result, she was sent off at odds of 9/25.50 in a competitive fillies' handicap at the Ebor Festival on the Knavesmire, but was badly hampered when beginning to mount her challenge and couldn't show the best of her ability, ultimately eased by her rider Oisin Murphy.

It was a run worth forgiving and since joining Ralph Beckett she has returned to form, winning on yard debut at Kempton and finishing a close third to now 103-rated Charlotte's Web at Lingfield.

Considering some of the form she has shown previously, a mark of 90 could prove lenient for a filly who is still open to further progression.

Whilst she hasn't been seen to best effect recently, a return to form is possible and she can fare better in this contest under Richard Kingscote, who has a 19 percent strike-rate for the yard.

Recommended Bet Back Power Of Destiny E/W in 15:45 Goodwood SBK 16/1

Making his first appearance following wind surgery, five-year-old gelding Glenfinnan can return to form in the hands of David Egan from a rating of 88, 5lb below his last winning mark. His previous success came at Sandown last summer, in which he beat Havana Blue by a neck over 7f.

This appears to be his optimum trip, although he can also be effective over 6f, and should the recent wind operation bring with it improvement, the son of Harry Angel is well handicapped, capable of making his presence felt in this competitive heat.

Trained by Michael Dods, the likeable gelding was able to outrun odds of 22/123.00 to finish an impressive fifth in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot last year when rated 7lb higher, having previously beaten Billyjoh, now rated 93, whilst giving away 4lb from a mark of 91. He has been able to run brilliantly when rated higher, and has plenty in his favour as he bids to take advantage of a lower mark here.

Recommended Bet Back Glenfinnan E/W in 16:55 Goodwood SBK 20/1

Clive Cox-trained Cracking Gold is another contender to consider in the finale on Sussex Stakes day, potentially still well treated at the weights from a rating of 94.

A 3lb rise for a Newmarket success last month may not be enough to deter his progress, having returned to form following a disappointing effort when upped in trip at Redcar.

The return to 7f when last seen suited perfectly, allowing him to record a fourth career success, and he can back up that effort with another good performance here in the hands of David Probert, who guided him to a respectable fourth at Chester in May.

The flashy chestnut shaped with great potential earlier in his career, and could still be capable of showing further improvement as he gains experience. He has already proven himself in competitive handicaps and this could be another feasible opportunity for the four-year-old to strike at odds of 11/112.00.

Recommended Bet Back Cracking Gold E/W in 16:55 Goodwood SBK 11/1

Top weight Another Choice is far from a forlorn hope in this competitive handicap, capable of running a big race from a rating of 112 with James Smith claiming 5lb in the saddle.

The Matthew Smith-trained gelding has been seen to best effect over fences in staying contests during recent seasons, but can run well from his lower hurdles rating as shown at this meeting last year when a respectable seventh of 16 runners here. The sole win of his career over timber was in a maiden hurdle during the early stages of his career, however, he is a likeable gelding who can outrun his odds from a workable mark.

Over the past year, the eight-year-old has run well in tough contests over the larger obstacles, narrowly beaten by History Of Fashion in the Listed Porterstown Handicap Chase last winter before being far from disgraced when eighth in the Irish Grand National from a rating of 132.

At this level, from a low mark, Another Choice has the ability to enter calculations late in the day, likely to be staying on strongly in the finish. Whilst he may be most effective over fences, he can perform over hurdles, too, and has run well at the track in the past. He can bounce back from a couple of disappointing efforts over these obstacles, and return to form.

Recommended Bet Back Another Choice E/W in 17:35 Galway SBK 40/1

Gordon Elliott-trained Zanahiyr performed well to finish a length third in this contest twelve months ago when rated 4lb lower under Jack Kennedy. Although he's higher weighted this time around, he has Josh Williamson in the saddle claiming 7lb which should allow him to be competitive once again.

The eight-year-old son of Nathaniel was able to land Grade Two success over hurdles, as well as place in multiple Grade One contests, and has shown potential as a chaser since finishing second to Fact To File on his debut over fences. He beat Aspire Tower to win over the larger obstacles, and although he hasn't added to that success, he has run well since including when fourth at the Cheltenham Festival, finishing ahead of talented rivals such as Iroko and the sadly ill-fated Facile Vega.

Considering his previous form in this race, Zanahiyr shouldn't be discounted and makes each-way appeal at a value price of 20/121.00.

Recommended Bet Back Zanahiyr E/W in 18:40 Galway SBK 20/1

Chemical Energy is another Cullentra representative for Bective Stud, who could prove worth keeping the faith in.

Last season, he was tried mostly in cross country contests, running well on occasion including when sixth to Stumptown at the Cheltenham Festival, with the marathon trip perhaps testing his stamina too much that day. This trip should suit better and he finished an excellent fifth at odds of 33/134.00 in this race last year when rated 3lb higher.

A first-time tongue-tie is tried along with his usual cheekpieces, and 7lb claimer Eoin Staples takes the ride, further easing his burden at the weights.

Whilst Chemical Energy has struggled to seriously threaten for first-place in recent season, winless since 2022, he is a classy performer on his day and has proven he still retains ability. The nine-year-old can outrun his odds with a favourable trip and make the frame.