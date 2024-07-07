Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies ex-pointer on rules debut at Market Rasen

Showed ability on point debut

Likely to be suited by this test

Washpool is overpriced at Market Rasen

Washpool makes his rules debut in the bumper at Market Rasen and I think he has a good chance to get off the mark having shaped well in a point on debut.

He was held up in a well-run race before making headway to track the leaders early on the final circuit. He moved into second behind Yellow Car jumping four out and the pair quickly pulled clear of the rest. Washpool got upsides after jumping two out but couldn't quite sustain his effort and finished second.

The winner has since been a comfortable winner of a maiden hurdle and they have found a bumper where those that have run don't set a particularly high standard. The manner in which Washpool travelled through the race suggests that he should have the necessary speed for a bumper and hopefully he can build on the promise of his debut. Any 6/17.00 or bigger appeals.