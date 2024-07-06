Daryl Carter's Tips: Ascot eye-catcher can be our Sunday scorer
Daryl Carter has one selection on Sunday and looks to an Ascot eye-catcher who says he is ready to strike down in grade...
-
One Sunday selection
-
Caught the eye at Royal Ascot
-
Ease in grade can see well-handicapped runner score
15:50 Chelmsford - Back Rowayeh @ 7/42.75 2pt win
Rowayeh (Ire)
- J: Jim Crowley
- T: Owen Burrows
- F: 6/31136-74
Rowayeh - 7/42.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - put in a smooth and promising effort in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, and she is fancied to build on that return to form and go in off just 1 lb higher down in grade.
She made a bright start out of the gates, travelled smoothly before being denied a clear run, and then laked the finishing kick at a crucial stage when regaining her momentum. On that evidence, the move back up to ten furlongs looks like the correct decision by connections, and this beautifully bred daughter of Dubai is open to further improvement, just as many of her family members did when going beyond 1m.
Rowayeh is clearly on a workable mark on the balance of her form. The switch to the AW should hold no fears, particularly at a track favouring strong travellers. This surface will prove more favourable than the quick ground she faced at the Royal meeting. She dips into a Class 3 against the boys and faces mainly exposed rivals. Her latest performance suggested we haven't seen the best of her yet, and her lightly raced profile would bolster that claim.
She rates a confident selection, and I like her quite strongly, as I don't see any other potential improvers in the field. 7/42.75 or bigger is a lovely price, and I would be happy to go as low as 6/42.50 as I make her a 11/102.11 chance.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) AUG 1st
2024 P/L = +76.04 ROI 12.81%
BSP P/L = +62.9 ROI 10.60%
2024 P/L Ante-post = +4
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
