Daryl Carter's Tips: Ascot eye-catcher can be our Sunday scorer

One Sunday selection

Caught the eye at Royal Ascot

Ease in grade can see well-handicapped runner score

Rowayeh - 7/42.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - put in a smooth and promising effort in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, and she is fancied to build on that return to form and go in off just 1 lb higher down in grade.

She made a bright start out of the gates, travelled smoothly before being denied a clear run, and then laked the finishing kick at a crucial stage when regaining her momentum. On that evidence, the move back up to ten furlongs looks like the correct decision by connections, and this beautifully bred daughter of Dubai is open to further improvement, just as many of her family members did when going beyond 1m.

Rowayeh is clearly on a workable mark on the balance of her form. The switch to the AW should hold no fears, particularly at a track favouring strong travellers. This surface will prove more favourable than the quick ground she faced at the Royal meeting. She dips into a Class 3 against the boys and faces mainly exposed rivals. Her latest performance suggested we haven't seen the best of her yet, and her lightly raced profile would bolster that claim.

She rates a confident selection, and I like her quite strongly, as I don't see any other potential improvers in the field. 7/42.75 or bigger is a lovely price, and I would be happy to go as low as 6/42.50 as I make her a 11/102.11 chance.