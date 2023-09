Not suited by way race panned out last time

Likely good pace to suit

Copper Beach is overpriced at Hexham

No. 5 Copper Beach (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Tom Midgley

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 114

This race is likely to be well run and that should suit Copper Beach who wasn't suited by the way the race panned out at Market Rasen last time.

The hurdles were taken out in the home straight that day and they went steadily, with the field of five still being tightly grouped turning into the home straight. Copper Beach was trapped on the inside and could only get a clear run late on but couldn't make an impact on the front two and finished third.

Prior to that, he had improved for the step up to 2m4f with a wide margin victory at Uttoxeter and a defeat at Aintree where a mistake in the closing stages may have cost him. He looked set to move into the lead at two out but made a bad mistake and another slight error at the last harmed his chance further and he went on to be beaten a length into second by Charlie My Boy.

I think Copper Beach is a strong stayer at this trip so the combination of a good pace and a stiff finish is likely to suit him and he looks open to more progress now that he's racing over a suitable trip.

It is a bit concerning that he wasn't always travelling well at Aintree so it might be that he's not completely straightforward but in a race of this quality I think he's overpriced and any 6/16.80 or bigger appeals.

Back Copper Beach @ 15/28.40 Bet now

No. 3 Finalshot SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Mel Rowley

Jockey: Alex Edwards

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 93

Finalshot was pulled up last time at Newton Abbot but I think the circumstances of this race could prove to be more suitable for him and gives him a good chance to bounce back.

When he won over hurdles over two miles at Uttoxeter last season, I thought he would be better for the hood being removed and remaining over that distance but the hood has been kept on in every run since and when going back over fences, they have stepped him up in trip.

He was a blatant non stayer over 3m2f at Doncaster but ran well in defeat on two occasions over 2m3f at Market Rasen, although he looked like a shorter trip may suit in those runs.

I thought Finalshot once again looked a non-stayer over 2m5f last time at Newton Abbot when dropping away quickly on the far side, although it may also be that there was another reason for that too given that a tongue tie goes on for the first time today.

I'm hoping that the removal of the hood will see him be more lit up in the early stages and be able to travel well over this shorter trip and the stiff finish could suit him given that he is a strong stayer at the trip.

It might be that Finalshot needs a wind op or that the removal of the hood won't light him up but this looks a weak contest and any 15/28.40 or bigger appeals.

Back Finalshot @ 10/111.00 Bet now

Read Daryl Carter's Wednesday tips here.