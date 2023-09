Daryl has two selections at Kempton

Says NAP Unlimited can go back-to-back for his column

Surrey Noir looks handicapped to have a big say in the finale

No. 3 (5) Unlimited (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 1.99 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 76

Unlimited - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is turned out quickly for William Haggas, having scored in good style for this column eight days ago at Newbury and under a six pounds penalty in the same grade he looks worth keeping on side.

His Newbury performance was a career-best on handicap debut and immediately on the back of a gelding operation, and he is bred to be far better than this level.

He showed plenty of signs of inexperience at the rear of the field and was keen early when held up off a steady gallop but picked the leaders up fairly comfortably, looking like the winner from a long way out and was always holding his rivals at the line.

There's no reason to think he won't continue to improve after just a handful of starts, and while this is competitive, he is drawn well in stall five, and this extra furlong should help at this track.

Tom Marquand is at Lingfield today, but it's a positive to see Haggas call upon James Doyle, who together have a 23% strike rate.

Lion Kingdom is interesting in the first-time headgear, but he is handicapped to the best of his form currently. Although his penultimate effort at Newmarket was strong, his profile is looking untrustworthy.

Finest Leader is going the right way, and under William Buick, looks the chief threat.

No. 2 (5) Surrey Noir (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 68

Surrey Noir - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - shaped with considerable promise when notching a career-best over course and distance 14 days ago under a change of tactics and with that coming on the back of a gelding operation and in first-time cheek-pieces (retained here) he could have any amount to come.

That effort was easily his best to date, and the race had more depth than today's contest, while the fourth (the only horse to run since) boosted the form by scoring at Wolverhampton next time.

Interestingly, the selection's profile is already shaping like one that will be more suited to the AW than the turf, having put in two good efforts here and at Chelmsford back in April, while a more patient ride on his latest start seemed to work well.

In the hope that connections continue with the change of tactics, he looks well up to defying this rating of 68.

Back him at 2/12.94 or bigger.