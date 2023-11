Showed promise in second point run

Could find this far more suitable

Jazzie De Chaillac is overpriced at Fairyhouse

No. 14 Jazzie De Chaillac (Fr) SBK 18/1 EXC 34 Trainer: Nina Walsh, Ireland

Jockey: Peter Carberry

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Jetara is the odds-on favourite for the opening Mares Maiden Hurdle at Fairyhouse and she sets the clear standard on the best of her hurdles form but I thought it was worrying that she seemed to be hanging left the whole way at Down Royal last time and she jumped poorly. She has hung left on other occasions in the past too so I have a doubt over whether she will be able to show her best today.

Hashtag Be Kind is returning from a very long absence on her stable and hurdling debut for Willie Mullins. She ran well in a junior bumper at Warwick on her only start for Jamie Osborne and if she's come on from that then she has a very good chance but there is the obvious unknown over how much ability she retains on her return from a 737-day break.

At a much bigger price, I think the market is underestimating the chance of Jazzie De Chaillac, likely as a result of her having failed to complete in two starts in points. She didn't get past the first fence on debut when she raced keenly into it and pitched on landing which saw Harry Swan be unseated. She returned to action a couple of weeks later at Lisronagh where once again she raced keenly and went into a clear lead early on. However, mistakes at the third, fourth and fifth saw that margin reduced. She continued to hold the lead, despite further poor jumping, until being headed on the long run to two out and she was eased and pulled up.

Given how badly she jumped, I think the switch to hurdles will be more suitable for Jazzie De Chaillac and the shorter trip today could see her in a better light. I'm also hoping they look to repeat the tactics of riding her prominently as that has an obvious advantage in maiden hurdles.

There is a concern that she might race too keenly to get home even over this shorter trip and she showed a tendency to jump to her left at Lisronagh but I think she has more ability than her price suggests and any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.