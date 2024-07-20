Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 50/1 stable switcher at Cartmel

Return of cheekpieces could help

Trainer has done well with new recruits

Fourofakind is overpriced at Cartmel

Market Rasen Superboost

We have an excellent renewal of Market Rasen's highlight of the season at 15:15 today, the Summer Plate in which Daryl Carter's NAP Boombawn is a very well-backed 15/44.75 favourite.

However, the generous traders at Betfair has super-boosted Boombawn's price to finish in the top six from 4/91.44 to 1/12.00. If you fancy the horse to finish among the top six then simply click on the price below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Boombawn to finish Top 6 in 15:15 Market Rasen (was 4/9) SBK 1/1

Fourofakind makes his stable debut for Lizzie Quinlan this afternoon at Cartmel and I think he could have a better chance than his huge price suggests.

He wasn't too consistent during his time over hurdles with Harry Derham but he ran a couple of decent races in defeat two and three starts ago before not travelling well from early on the final circuit and finishing sixth on his final start for the yard at Uttoxeter.

Fourofakind looked in need of a return of headgear in that race and cheekpieces, that he wore to victory last season, go back on today which could see him travel sweeter through the race.

While moving from a successful yard wouldn't seem ideal at first glance, Prince Nino won two of his first four starts after moving from Derham to Quinlan and Elogio ran well on his first start for her at a big price at this track after leaving Tom Lacey.

It may be that this race is a bit too strong for him or that he will put in another of his below par runs but I think his huge price underestimates his chance and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.