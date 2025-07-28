Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 chance in the last at Ayr
Rhys Williams has analysed Monday's racing for the best betting value and has a sole selection at a big price in the final race at Ayr.
-
Rhys' sole selection has shown some promise on last two starts
-
This looks his ideal trip and he is down in the handicap
-
Ravenswell is significantly overpriced at Ayr
Ayr - 17:15 - Back Ravenswell
Ravenswell (Fr)
- J: Cam Hardie
- T: Paul Robson
- F: 753U8-087
Ravenswell has been tried over a variety of distances on his three starts since joining Paul Robson and I think the return to 1m2f could see him in the best light this afternoon at Ayr.
He went without headgear, raced too keenly and was wide throughout on his first start for the yard after a break of nearly a year at Pontefract so that run can be forgiven. The cheekpieces went back on at Carlisle when he was dropped back to a mile next time and he ran respectably to be beaten just under five lengths after being very slowly away from the stalls. They decided a three-furlong step up in trip was required for his latest run at the same track and after being held up, he made some headway until fading in the final furlong.
Those three runs have resulted in Ravenswell being dropped 8lb and I think he has a better chance than the market suggests of taking advantage of that under the circumstances he faces today. The return to 1m2f looks ideal for him and I think the flat track will see him in a better light than the uphill finish at Carlisle.
It may be that he's just not as good as he was after the long absence and he could be a bit tripless but I think he's overpriced given his potential for improvement and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Monday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 220.50pts
Returned: 359.82pts
P/L: +139.32pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 chance in the last at Ayr
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: French raider fancied in King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ascot Antepost Horse Racing Tips: Back two Saturday each-way plays at 12/1 and 25/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ascot Antepost Horse Racing Tips: Back two Saturday each-way plays at 12/1 and 25/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the ITV Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen