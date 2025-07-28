Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 25/1 Galway Festival fancy

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Monday

Thunderstorm Katie can build on recent effort at Ayr

Experienced gelding has the class to prevail in Galway handicap

Making her second appearance following wind surgery, Thunderstorm Katie could finally be ready to strike for an in-form Jim Goldie yard currently performing at a 32 percent strike-rate, bidding to shed her maiden tag at the 14th attempt.

The four-year-old daughter of Muhaarar has caught the eye on a number of occasions since joining her current yard, including on stable debut at Newcastle last autumn when running on well to be beaten only two-and-a-quarter-lengths by Tomorrow Day, and when last seen in fourth behind Danzan over this course-and-distance.

On a low mark of 46 with 3lb claimer Amie Waugh in the saddle, Thunderstorm Katie holds strong claims if she can enjoy a favourable trip. She has often given lengths away to her rivals at the start, making it a tough task late on, but she has shaped with promise and should possess the ability required to win a race at this low level.

Recommended Bet Back Thunderstorm Katie in 14:30 Ayr SBK 13/2

A winner of this contest twelve months ago from a 6lb lower mark, Son Of Hypnos makes each-way appeal as he attempts to retain his title on the opening day of Galway's showpiece meeting.

The Kevin Michael Smith-trained eight-year-old has James Smith in the saddle once again, this time claiming 5lb as opposed to the 7lb claimed last year, and he could be able to guide the experienced gelding to another success at Ballybrit, having won three times here already in competitive races.

Son Of Hypnos is on a workable mark from which he can pose a threat, and he has proven course-and-distance form in this race in his favour, making him an enticing selection who could prove worth keeping onside at odds of 15/28.50.

Recommended Bet Back Son Of Hypnos E/W in 17:40 Galway SBK 15/2

Dermot Weld landed this prize in 2021 when saddling Coltor to victory at odds of 14/115.00, and saddles experienced veteran Falcon Eight in this year's renewal.

The son of Galileo has been a solid performer over the years, twice landing success at Stakes level for his trainer, including a Curragh Group Three, and bids for a ninth career win here.

During his previous campaign, the ten-year-old finished a creditable fourth to Comfort Zone at odds of 33/134.00 in a Naas handicap, when ridden by 10lb claiming Sam Coen from a mark of 101. He is 4lb lower here with 7lb claimer Paddy Smullen in the saddle, and should hold strong each-way claims at the weights should he be able to find a favourable trip in this big field.

A classy performer on his day, Falcon Eight has proven he still retains ability and can outrun his odds of 25/126.00 with five places available.

Recommended Bet Back Falcon Eight E/W in 18:40 Galway SBK 25/1

Top weight Wizard Of Odds has 3lb claimer Jack Kearney in the saddle slightly easing his burden, and could outrun his odds for Stephen Thorne over this 7f trip.

The three-year-old son of Arizona is still seeking his first win for his current yard, with the sole success of his career to date coming when representing Charles O'Brien last term, and, although he hasn't been at his best in recent starts, his reappearance effort at Naas in March was noteworthy and would suggest he possess potential.

On that occasion, Wizard Of Odds was beaten a length-and-a-half by East Hampton when on a 3lb higher rating of 84, beaten only by a gelding who has since finished a neck second at Group Two level, now rated 109, and also has form with Henri Matisse from his juvenile campaign.

Considering he could still be improving and he has already shown to possess some talent previously, Wizard Of Odds warrants each-way consideration at a price of 20/121.00 with four places available, representing a yard which has struck with each of their previous three runners.

Recommended Bet Back Wizard Of Odds E/W in 19:15 Galway SBK 20/1

Course-and-distance winner Noodle Mission hasn't been able to fire since successful here last August, but has dropped 4lb as a result and could be able to find a resurgence in form as he returns to familiar surroundings. He was dropped in class for his latest effort at Doncaster and was able to finish closer than in his previous efforts at a higher level, which would suggest a race of this nature is more suitable currently, and could allow him to put in a competitive effort.

Trained by Edward Smyth-Osbourne, the five-year-old gelding recorded form figures of 3121121 from March to August last year in his first runs for his current yard, rising 15lb in the weights. He clearly possesses ability but has perhaps found the rise in class too tricky over the past year or so. A return to form is possible and this could prove to be a feasible opportunity for the son of Noble Mission to land a seventh career win in the hands of PJ McDonald.