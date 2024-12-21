Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 28/1 Love to break her hurdling duck at Thurles

Timeform Superboost

Strong Leader is the warm favourite to win today's Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot (14:25). The horse has finished inside the top three in all of his last three starts and today you can back him to finish in the top three again at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40).

To take advantage of this superboost on the Betfair Sportsbook just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

The quality of Love At Sea's previous two runs over hurdles wouldn't be close to being good enough to get involved in a race of this quality but they were in Britain for a different trainer and I think she could be capable of much better than that given the ability she showed in bumpers earlier this year.

Having moved from Thomas Gallagher to Pat Hurley, she bolted up at Sligo in a bumper on her first start for her new trainer. Sent to the front early on, she raced clear of the main pack and gradually extended that margin further once turning down the back straight for the final time, eventually winning by twenty lengths.

On her most recent start at Down Royal, she made the running once again and gradually lifted the pace when Mozzies Sister moved much closer leaving the back straight. The two of them got into a battle coming down the hill but Love At Sea couldn't hold her off and was caught late on for second by Dippedinmoonlight. That rival won a bumper next time before finishing third in a Listed bumper while Mozzies Sister finished second in that Listed bumper and has since finished third in a Grade 2 novices' hurdle.

The ability that Love At Sea showed in those two races when ridden by an amateur with a low strike rate suggests that she could run well at a big price in a race of this quality if able to transfer that ability to hurdling on her first start for new connections.

It might be that she will ideally want further a bit more of a test of stamina over hurdles to show her best in this sphere but hopefully they will look to ride her prominently again and she can build on those two bumper runs in the summer. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.