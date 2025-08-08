Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Prince to be crowned at Wexford

Wexford Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Friday

Our resident tipster has analysed Friday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Wexford.

  • Shown some promise over hurdles

  • Not much depth to this race

  • Prince Inger is overpriced at Wexford

Wexford - 16:18 - Back Prince Inger

Prince Inger wasn't competitive at the finish in two maiden hurdles last season but I think he could be capable of showing more in a weaker contest at Wexford.

Having finished tailed off in a bumper on debut, he showed more when catching the eye at Down Royal on his hurdling debut. Having been held up at the back of the field, he made ground after jumping four out to be in the chasing pack. Once in the home straight, he wasn't given a particularly hard time and ran on to finish seventh.

He was once again ridden patiently at Punchestown last time before making late headway to finish just under seven lengths behind one of today's opponents, Fool Me Once, who was ridden far more positively. I'm hoping they won't hold up Prince Inger quite so far behind the leaders today given the tight nature of the track and the trip and I thought he showed enough in those two runs to suggest he has the ability to be competitive in a race of this quality if ridden more positively.

It may be that they will once again hold him up and his ability will come out further down the line in handicaps but I think the market is underestimating his chance a little and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Prince Inger in the 16:18 at Wexford 0.5pt win

SBK22/1

Now read Sam Turner's Friday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 234.00pts

Returned: 372.82pts

P/L: +138.82pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

