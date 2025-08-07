Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes London can capitalise on lenient mark
With winners at 7/1 and 11/2 already this week, Sam Turner returns with three bets for Friday at Thirsk and Newmarket...
Could it be time for Crocus to blossom?
Nicholls hoping it's a family affair at Thirsk
Whisper it quietly, but Charming can strike at HQ
Thirsk, 14.10 - Back Crocus Time each-way @ 11/26.50
Crocus Time (Ire)
There wouldn't be many worse races than this 0-50 apprentice event staged this month and siding with a filly who is 0-24 and rated 48 doesn't, at first glance, seem a particularly wise way to proceed.
However, Crocus Time looks to have been found a very winnable contest by her new connections who have reversed the four-year-old's largely regressive profile to a small degree.
In two starts for Ronnie Barr, the daughter of Acclamation was agonisingly beaten a nose and a short head in a course and distance handicap on her debut for the North Yorkshire handler before she was then fifth at Redcar when fading late on.
Returned to a track where she has already proved her effectiveness, Crocus Time has gone well for an apprentice previously so she might make it 25th time lucky here!
Thirsk, 15.10 - Back London each-way @ 9/25.50
London (Qa)
Following two starts for Denis Hogan, London found herself switched to Adrian Nicholls after her second career start at Beverley and there was plenty of promise in her subsequent debut at this venue last month.
The fillies' maiden contested by the selection was far from a strong affair featuring huge strength in depth - runner-up Conjecture has been beaten at Ffos Las since - but the winner Mandarin Spirit had made a decent start to her career, while Secret Echo was only beaten a length-and-a-half in a warm York novice from which the runner-up, Aylin, has already justified the regard of her stable by winning well at Goodwood last week.
London only gave way at the furlong marker having tried to keep tabs on her rivals to that point and she must surely acquit herself well with Jack Nicholls effectively reducing her mark to just 58.
Newmarket, 20.14 - Back Charming Whisper each-way @ 9/110.00
Charming Whisper
Charming Whisper has run three times on the July Course, on each occasion suggesting as though ten furlongs may prove his optimum trip.
The four-year-old has the opportunity to prove that theory here following an eyecatching performance over 12 furlongs behind Claymore when he compromised his chance by racing too exuberantly early on.
Hopefully, being dropped back to today's trip should help Charlie McBride's son of Charm Spirit drop his head and he has twice stayed on well when the race was over tackling the mile, so an extra couple of furlongs could represent the perfect fit.
His record in Class 5 races reads 711 and his four career wins have come after absences of 15, 23, 26 and 34 days so a break of 27 days looks absolutely ideal for a stable that struck at Yarmouth earlier this week.
