Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 chance in the bumper at Wexford
Rhys Williams has analysed Wednesday's racing and recommends a sole selection at a double-figure price on the evening card at Wexford.
Kazbek contested likely stronger bumper on debut
Step up in trip could bring improvement
Kazbek is overpriced at Wexford this evening
Wexford - 20:30 - Back Kazbek
Kazbek (Ire)
- J: Mr H. C. Swan
- T: Peter Fahey, Ireland
- F: 0
Kazbek wasn't competitive at the finish on his debut at Punchestown but I think that was a stronger race than the one he contests today and he could run better than his big price suggests.
At Punchestown, he raced on the inside in midfield from the off and was still there leaving the back straight. He looked a bit green and outpaced approaching the final bend and it seemed like he could be about to drop away from the main pack but he battled on under pressure to finish in the cluster of horses behind the front pair.
Among that group was a debut point winner in Obey The Order while another horse who had run to a good level in points, Ballyedward, was a further eight lengths behind Kazbek.
I expect the longer trip at Wexford on Wednesday will suit Kazbek and, although some of this field have run to a fairly good level, this is likely a weaker contest than the Punchestown race. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Wednesday tips here
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 161.00pts
Returned: 274.37pts
P/L: +113.37pts
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
