Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 chance in the bumper at Wexford

Wexford horse racing
Rhys Williams has one selection on Wednesday

Rhys Williams has analysed Wednesday's racing and recommends a sole selection at a double-figure price on the evening card at Wexford.

  • Kazbek contested likely stronger bumper on debut

  • Step up in trip could bring improvement

  • Kazbek is overpriced at Wexford this evening

Wexford - 20:30 - Back Kazbek

Kazbek wasn't competitive at the finish on his debut at Punchestown but I think that was a stronger race than the one he contests today and he could run better than his big price suggests.

At Punchestown, he raced on the inside in midfield from the off and was still there leaving the back straight. He looked a bit green and outpaced approaching the final bend and it seemed like he could be about to drop away from the main pack but he battled on under pressure to finish in the cluster of horses behind the front pair.

Among that group was a debut point winner in Obey The Order while another horse who had run to a good level in points, Ballyedward, was a further eight lengths behind Kazbek.

I expect the longer trip at Wexford on Wednesday will suit Kazbek and, although some of this field have run to a fairly good level, this is likely a weaker contest than the Punchestown race. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Kazbek in the 20:30 at Wexford 0.5pt win

SBK22/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Wednesday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 161.00pts

Returned: 274.37pts

P/L: +113.37pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Wednesday Racing Tips: Take a one-way Street to success by siding with in-form Jackson

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday includes double figure odds bets at Hamilton and Cartmel

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Go for gold at Hamilton with this 72/1 each-way double

  • Alan Dudman
Hamilton

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 chance in the bumper at Wexford

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Go for gold at Hamilton with this 72/1 each-way double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Go for gold at Hamilton with this 72/1 each-way double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a flyer on 9/2 Flight in Irish 1000 Guineas

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

It's an American Affair

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

Rachael Blackmore Exclusive: Retirement, career and what's next

  • Joe Dyer

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman
Weighed In

He's not one for the Derby

  • Max Liu